With all the amazing video games that developers are releasing for the PC, now’s as good a time as any to buy a gaming computer that can meet the ever-increasing system requirements, or to upgrade from an aging one. Gamers who have already invested in gaming monitor deals or who are planning to eventually upgrade components should go for gaming PC deals. Meanwhile, those who prefer portability because they’re always on the go are advised to check out gaming laptop deals. You don’t have to choose right away, but it will help you make your decision if you check out the offers of a brand that sells both types of machines.

One of the premium brands with both gaming desktops and gaming laptops is Alienware. The products of the Dell-owned brand don’t come cheap, which is why Alienware deals almost always get sold out quickly. Here are two offers from Dell that you wouldn’t want to miss — a $500 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop, bringing its price down to $1,300 from its original price of $1,800; and a $700 markdown for the Alienware x15 gaming laptop, reducing its price to $1,600 from its sticker price of $2,300. Don’t hesitate to finalize your purchase as soon as you can, because if you take too much time to think about it, the deal may no longer be available when you look again.

The best gaming desktops will let you buy the latest video games without having to check if your machine can support them. That’s the case with the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card. The PC also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is a good baseline for modern gaming systems and the recommended specification for the massively popular Fortnite and PUBG, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. It also features a 512GB SSD, which is enough storage for multiple games, and a thermal design with quad copper heat pipes and integrated vapor chambers for extensive cooling.

With the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop, after plugging in your monitor, keyboard, and mouse, you’re on your way to an unmatched gaming experience. The gaming PC is an even better option because of Dell’s $500 discount that slashes its price to $1,300 from its original price of $1,800. It’s one of Dell’s featured deals, so there’s a chance that it gets sold out quickly. There should be no hesitation once you’ve decided to buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop, or else other shoppers may snap up all the stocks.

With the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, the Alienware x15 gaming laptop runs like it’s one of the best gaming laptops. You’ll be able to appreciate the advanced graphics of today’s games on its 15.6-inch Full HD screen, and you’ll be able to install multiple games with all the necessary updates on its 512GB SSD. The gaming laptop uses Alienware’s Element 31 thermal interface material and quad fan technology to maintain system stability even after playing a demanding game for several hours, and the AlienFX keyboard that’s very responsive with per-key RGB LED lighting.

Enjoy your favorite video games on the Alienware x15 gaming laptop, which you can take with you to any part of your home and every other place you’ll go to. It’s available from Dell for $1,600, down $700 from its sticker price of $2,300. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your very own Alienware x15 gaming laptop.

