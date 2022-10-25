This Alienware gaming laptop just got a massive price cut

The gaming laptops that are worth buying usually don’t come cheap, but through a clearance sale from Dell, you’ll only have to pay $1,500 for the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop instead of its original price of $2,450. That’s $950 in savings, which you won’t often see when looking for gaming laptop deals. You need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer though, because we’re not sure how long it will last.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop

Gamers need a laptop that will be able to properly run today’s most popular video games. That won’t be a problem for the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for the vast majority of gamers, and a 1 TB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start installing your favorite games and all the necessary updates as soon as you boot up the gaming laptop.

Some gaming laptops, because of small screens, require a separate investment in gaming monitor deals for a more comfortable experience when playing at home. However, that’s not the case here because the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of up to 360Hz and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync, which will always result in smooth and uninterrupted gameplay. If you find yourself enjoying too much, you don’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming laptop can stay cool with Alienware’s Cryo-Tech cooling technology.

Gamers shouldn’t settle for run-of-the-mill laptop deals as there are options like Dell’s $950 discount for the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop, which brings its price down to $1,500 from its sticker price of $2,450. It’s unclear how much stock is left in Dell’s clearance sale, and given the popularity of Alienware deals, we’re not expecting this offer to last long. If you don’t want to miss out on nearly $1,000 in savings, finalize your purchase of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop as fast as you can.

Editors' Recommendations