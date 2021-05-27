Alienware Memorial Day Sale 2021: HUGE discounts on gaming laptops

Dell has kicked off some fantastic Alienware-flavored Memorial Day sales, which means you can save hundreds of dollars on the latest Alienware gaming laptops. If you’ve been itching to game while on the move for a while now, you’re sure to be able to grab one of the best gaming laptops out there for far less than you ordinarily would thanks to these offers. To help you figure out where to begin, we’ve highlighted three of the best gaming laptop deals out there right now so you know exactly what to go for. As is always the way with Dell deals, stock is strictly limited and once it’s gone, it’s gone. If one of these Alienware gaming laptops appeals to you, you should snap up the offer as soon as possible to avoid disappointment as the Alienware Memorial Day Sale won’t last long.

Alienware m17 R3 Gaming Laptop — $1,300, was $1,680

With a huge $380 off the usual price, you can enjoy a 17.3-inch screen on the move with the Alienware m17 R3 gaming laptop. Alongside that sizeable display, you get a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, plus an AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics card. It’s everything you could need at this price to ensure you can play all your favorite games on the move and at a decent resolution.

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop — $1,550, was $1,880

With a chunky savings of $330, this Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop is well worth your consideration. It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, plus 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a 15.6-inch full HD display with Nvidia G-Sync technology so it looks great every step of the way, plus it utilizes an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. It’s Alienware’s thinnest and most powerful 15-inch laptop ever so you know you’re onto a good thing with the device looking good in every respect. You can enjoy carrying around a relatively lightweight gaming laptop, safe in the knowledge it won’t miss a beat with your favorite games.

Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop — $2,400, was $3,280

With a frankly astonishing $880 off the usual price, the Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptop deserves your attention. It’s touted as a desktop in disguise, promising to be the world’s most powerful and overclockable gaming laptop. It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, plus a GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card. The graphics card pairs up perfectly with the 17.3-inch full HD which uses Nvidia G-Sync technology along with Tobii Eyetracking to ensure a superior experience. While it’s not the most portable looking of devices, if you want a desktop replacement at home or in your dorm, you’ll love this.

