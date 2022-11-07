There’s no need to wait for Thanksgiving to pass before you can start shopping Black Friday gaming laptop deals as there are already offers like Dell’s $500 discount for the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. The machine is yours for just $1,200 instead of $1,700 from the Dell Black Friday sale, but you’ll have to hurry if you want to avail it as this is a limited-quantity deal. As an added bonus, if you buy it now, you can avoid the chaos that Black Friday usually brings.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 gaming laptop

The Alienware x14 gaming laptop is a powerhouse of a machine with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, with 16GB of RAM that’s enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. These specifications mean it will have no trouble running the best PC games, and you’ll be able to appreciate their every detail through the gaming laptop’s 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync technology that helps eliminate screen tearing and stuttering for a seamless experience.

Portability is one of the major reasons for going with gaming laptop deals instead of gaming PC deals, and you’ll get that in spades with the Alienware x14 because it’s just 0.57 inches thick. Packed inside that extremely thin chassis for a gaming laptop is a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home, so you can start installing your favorite video games as soon as you boot it up, and Alienware’s Cryo-tech cooling technology that keeps internal temperatures low through independently controlled fans, a vapor chamber, and the brand’s Element 31 thermal interface material.

Gamers who are planning to buy a new gaming laptop from this year’s Black Friday deals can already purchase the Alienware x14 for its Black Friday price of $1,200 from Dell. The $500 discount to its sticker price of $1,700 won’t be around for long though, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of the offer while it’s still available — we’re not sure when this bargain price for the Alienware x14 gaming laptop will return once this deal is sold out.

