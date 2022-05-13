 Skip to main content
This 50-inch TV with Fire TV and Alexa is $340 at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series with the Fire TV platform on the screen.
Amazon

Amazon, the retailer that also developed digital assistant Alexa and the Fire TV platform, ventured into manufacturing its own smart TVs last year with the launch of the Amazon Omni Series. If you’ve got full confidence in the Amazon ecosystem, or if you want to start your smart home setup with an Alexa-powered TV, here’s your chance to buy it with a discount. Best Buy has slashed the price of the 50-inch Amazon Omni Series 4K TV by $160, making it more affordable at just $350 from its original price of $510.

If you’re on the hunt for TV deals, you should definitely consider the Amazon Omni Series 4K TV. It features a 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus technologies so that you can watch your favorite shows and movies with crystal clear details and lifelike colors. The TV comes with three HDMI inputs that you can connect to cable, satellite, or other sources like a video game console, and there’s also HDMI eARC for linking audio equipment for improved sound.

As required from the best 4K TVs, the Amazon Omni Series is a smart TV, running on the brand’s Fire TV platform. The operating system enables easy access to all the popular streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. One of the major features of the TV, however, is its built-in microphones, so you don’t have to reach for the remote control or your smartphone if you want to issue voice commands to Alexa. You’ll also be able to access a Live View Picture-in-Picture mode that will let you look through any compatible connected camera while whatever you’re watching continues to play.

You probably didn’t expect the Amazon Omni Series to be part of the Best Buy TV deals, but you might as well take advantage of the offer while it’s still available. The 50-inch Amazon Omni Series 4K TV is down to just $350, after a $160 discount from its original price of $510. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to upgrade your home theater setup with this Alexa-powered TV, you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out.

