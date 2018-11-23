Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on the Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick for Black Friday

Jacob Kienlen
By

There are a lot of reasons to rush through life. Work, school, and adult responsibilities take up the bulk of our time and attention. Which is what makes relaxation time so important. After all of the stresses of the day are complete, there’s nothing better than kicking back and watching your favorite shows on TV.

With Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and other streaming services all offering original TV shows and movies, it can be hard to manage all of them all at once. Unless you have an awesome streaming device, of course. Luckily, Amazon is offering steep Black Friday discounts on their entire line of Fire TV streaming devices.

Amazon Fire TV Cube — $60

Amazon Fire TV Cube
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Of all the Amazon streaming devices, the Fire TV Cube is our favorite. The interface is incredibly easy to use, it has 4K capabilities, and it also comes with an Alexa voice remote. What makes this particular model so unique, however, is that it also doubles as a fully functional smart home hub. Whether you want to turn on your smart lights, play music, or just enjoy hands-free streaming, the Fire TV Cube has got you covered.

Normally priced at $120, this Amazon device is just $60 after a 50 percent discount — making it the best deal on our list.

Buy Now

The all-new Fire TV Stick with 4K — $35

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

If you like the Fire TV interface, but don’t need all the fancy bells and whistles that the Cube provides, the all-new Fire Stick is exactly what you need. It comes with the Alexa-voice remote, and in a recent update, 4K streaming capabilities. You won’t be able to control other Alexa-integrated devices with your Fire TV Stick, but as a standalone streaming device, it’s pretty fantastic. It also makes a pretty good Christmas gift for anyone still relying on cable for all of their television needs.

Normally priced at $50, you can pick up the 4K Fire Stick for just $35 through Cyber Monday. You can also pick up the older generation Fire TV Stick for just $25 if you don’t feel the need for 4K resolution.

Buy Now

Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR — $180

amazon black friday fire tv streaming media player deals recast

If you’re someone who loves to record live TV to watch later, then the Fire TV Recast is exactly what you need. The Recast is the perfect combination of Amazon streaming technology and the classic DVR experience. You can watch and record live sports, local news, late night shows from channels available through an HD antenna. That means anything from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS, and The CW is up for grabs. Once you’ve recorded a show, you can watch it on your TV, smartphone, or directly from your Echo Show if you have one. With a 500GB hard drive, you can hold up to 75 hours of content at any given time.

Normally priced at $230, the Amazon Fire TV Recast is down to just $180 after a nice $50 Black Friday discount.

Buy Now

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV — $300

the best tv deals for prime day 2018 will have you watching shows in style toshiba 43 inch fire edition

Amazon streaming media players are great if you already own a TV and want to add a streaming element to it. However, if you’re in the market for a new TV altogether, this Fire TV edition of a 50-inch Toshiba TV is an excellent option. The entire Amazon Fire TV experience is built-in, so you can stream thousnands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills without any extra attachments. All you need is a power source and a WiFi connection and you’re good to go!

Normally priced at $400, this Toshiba 4K UHD TV is down to just $300 for Black Friday. That’s a $100 discount that won’t last long.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Deals

Stream on, value shopper: Here are the best Black Friday Amazon Fire TV deals

Save yourself some dough and a trip to the store: If you're looking for a new streaming device this Black Friday, look no further than Amazon, which is offering some pretty steep discounts on its popular Fire TV line.
Posted By Parker Hall
4k tv deals
Deals

Here are the best 4K TV deals for November 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
photo shootout p20 pro galaxy s9 iphone x pixel 2 pixel2 iphonex galaxys9 header
Mobile

Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals

Don't subject yourself to the frenzied hordes seeking in-store bargains. Don't waste time trawling online retailers to find the best offers. We've done the hard work for you. Behold the best Black Friday smartphone deals in all their glory.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals

Smartwatches are popular holiday gifts because they are easy to buy for other people. You don't have to worry about sleeve length, shoe size or color schemes. If you know a person's favorite sport then you are golden as you can choose…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
instax mini
Deals

Get instant photos with Instax Mini camera on sale this Black Friday

The wildly popular Fujifilm Instax Mini 8, Mini 9, Mini 70, and SQ10 are being hugely discounted for Black Friday. If you've been wanting to get creative with your photography love to have instant pictures, now is the time to shop.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
walmart black friday
Deals

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018

Walmart has historically been the undisputed king of Black Friday deals. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys. We're combing through every deal as it is…
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Apple

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

The Apple Watch is one of the most wished for gifts this holiday season and for good reason -- we found both the Apple Watch 4  and the Apple Watch 3 to be among the best smartwatches currently available. During this kickoff to the…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

Target’s Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

The best Black Friday tech deals from across the web, all in one place

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering the best online Black Friday deals, and we've worked hard gathering all of those sweet savings into one convenient location. Get them before their gone!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen