There are a lot of reasons to rush through life. Work, school, and adult responsibilities take up the bulk of our time and attention. Which is what makes relaxation time so important. After all of the stresses of the day are complete, there’s nothing better than kicking back and watching your favorite shows on TV.

With Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and other streaming services all offering original TV shows and movies, it can be hard to manage all of them all at once. Unless you have an awesome streaming device, of course. Luckily, Amazon is offering steep Black Friday discounts on their entire line of Fire TV streaming devices.

Of all the Amazon streaming devices, the Fire TV Cube is our favorite. The interface is incredibly easy to use, it has 4K capabilities, and it also comes with an Alexa voice remote. What makes this particular model so unique, however, is that it also doubles as a fully functional smart home hub. Whether you want to turn on your smart lights, play music, or just enjoy hands-free streaming, the Fire TV Cube has got you covered.

Normally priced at $120, this Amazon device is just $60 after a 50 percent discount — making it the best deal on our list.

If you like the Fire TV interface, but don’t need all the fancy bells and whistles that the Cube provides, the all-new Fire Stick is exactly what you need. It comes with the Alexa-voice remote, and in a recent update, 4K streaming capabilities. You won’t be able to control other Alexa-integrated devices with your Fire TV Stick, but as a standalone streaming device, it’s pretty fantastic. It also makes a pretty good Christmas gift for anyone still relying on cable for all of their television needs.

Normally priced at $50, you can pick up the 4K Fire Stick for just $35 through Cyber Monday. You can also pick up the older generation Fire TV Stick for just $25 if you don’t feel the need for 4K resolution.

If you’re someone who loves to record live TV to watch later, then the Fire TV Recast is exactly what you need. The Recast is the perfect combination of Amazon streaming technology and the classic DVR experience. You can watch and record live sports, local news, late night shows from channels available through an HD antenna. That means anything from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS, and The CW is up for grabs. Once you’ve recorded a show, you can watch it on your TV, smartphone, or directly from your Echo Show if you have one. With a 500GB hard drive, you can hold up to 75 hours of content at any given time.

Normally priced at $230, the Amazon Fire TV Recast is down to just $180 after a nice $50 Black Friday discount.

Amazon streaming media players are great if you already own a TV and want to add a streaming element to it. However, if you’re in the market for a new TV altogether, this Fire TV edition of a 50-inch Toshiba TV is an excellent option. The entire Amazon Fire TV experience is built-in, so you can stream thousnands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills without any extra attachments. All you need is a power source and a WiFi connection and you’re good to go!

Normally priced at $400, this Toshiba 4K UHD TV is down to just $300 for Black Friday. That’s a $100 discount that won’t last long.

