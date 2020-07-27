This could be the best Amazon Echo Dot deal we’ve ever seen

Somehow still haven’t gotten around to buying an Amazon Echo Dot because you’ve been waiting for the right deal? Well, this is it. Right now, you can buy an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and two months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $17, making it the absolute best Amazon Echo deal in town right now. We’re very confident that this is one of the best Amazon Echo deals you’ll ever see.

Effectively, that makes the Amazon Echo Dot only 99 cents since 2 months of Amazon Music Unlimited ordinarily works out to $16. The deal is fantastic. The Amazon Echo Dot is super simple to set up and use. It offers better speaker quality than its predecessor, the Echo Dot Gen 2, so it’s perfect for listening to music. You’re able to use it to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. Simply talk to Alexa and ask her to play your favorite songs and she will.

On top of that, you can use the Amazon Echo Dot to control all your smart home devices. That means that with a simple voice command you can turn the lights on, adjust your thermostat, lock doors, and much more. All you need is an Alexa compatible device and that encompasses thousands of devices, with many of them being something you’re likely to already own. You can also use Alexa to ask her questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, make calls, and more. She’s a fantastic smart home assistant with the Amazon Echo Dot easily fitting into your home setup, whether that’s your kitchen or a corner of your living room.

Combined with two months of Amazon Music Unlimited, you also get unlimited access to 60 million songs entirely ad-free. It’s a breeze to seek out your favorite songs via the service and we really won’t be surprised if you keep the subscription running past the first two months.

Whatever you decide, this is the perfect time to snap up an Amazon Echo Dot. For only $17, you can enjoy the benefits of an Amazon Echo Dot for life along with 2 months of a great music streaming service. What’s not to like here? With such a great offer, we can’t see it lasting forever so if you’re keen to get on the Alexa train, we suggest snapping it up fast.

