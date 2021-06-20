  1. Deals
With Prime Day tomorrow, June 21, you’d be forgiven for thinking the best Prime Day deals are yet to come. But wait! If you’ve been eyeing the Echo Dot for some time, we’ve got a great deal you won’t want to miss. Today you can pick up the Echo Dot for $25, saving you $20. That’s a pretty amazing deal if you’re after an Echo Dot for less. It’s sure to be a popular deal too, so don’t miss out, and make sure you snap it up before stock becomes limited or runs out!

The newest Echo Dot (4th Gen) is a cute little guy, boasting a new spherical shape that looks great in just about any interior. It may be the entry-level model, but it sounds impressive and gives many larger varieties of the best smart speakers a run for their money. Thanks to a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker its audio easily fills smaller spaces, and you could always buy two if you wanted a deeper, richer sound for larger rooms. You can even control the audio to suit your needs using the Alexa app on your smartphone.

New features Alexa Guard and Alexa Guard Plus keep your home safe by listening for specific sounds, like glass breaking — and of course, Alexa is there to play your favorite tracks, set reminders, or anything else you need it for. If we had to say anything negative, we wish that the LED clock was available on the base model as standard, but this is just about the best speaker for its price — especially when you factor in its solid construction and one-year limited warranty. It’s available in Charcoal, Glacier White, or Twilight Blue to complement your style.

Normally priced at $45, why not grab yourself the bargain of the year and pick up the Amazon Echo Dot for just $25 on Amazon this Prime Day? This is one of the best deals we’ve seen, so if you want your Echo Dot sooner rather than later, make sure you snap up the deal quickly.

More Prime Day Amazon Echo deals available now

Can’t get enough Prime Day deals? Then why not take a look at some of the other amazing Amazon Echo deals that are available right now? You’ll find some of the best deals around below. You might also want to check out the best Prime Day smart home deals, too.

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$70 $115
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstand's Echo Show.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5

$60 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behaves like any other smart Alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Auto

$15 $50
Add Alexa to your car to stream audio, answer questions, make calls, and more. Uses your car speakers.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8

$90 $110
Ask Alexa anything and make video calls all over the world with the Echo Show 8. The virtual assistant can even give and show thanks to the HD screen.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

$25 $50
The latest version Alexa-compatible smart speaker has a new round shape, better music sound, and improved voice recognition. This device can serve as the base for an entire household of smart devices.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5

$45 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behave like any other smart alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon
