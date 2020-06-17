Here are two hot deals in time for Father’s Day 2020 gift shopping. Amazon changes the prices on its Echo smart home hardware often, however, today’s prices on for the Echo Dot (third-generation) and Echo Plus (second-gen) models are the cheapest they’ve been this year, and we don’t anticipate them being any cheaper until Prime Day. Whether you’re buying for Dad or yourself, these deals on the entry-level Echo Dot and premium-sound Echo Plus are the best we’ll see for a good while.

Amazon Echo Dot — $30, was $50

The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot remains the bestselling smart speaker in the world for many good reasons. You can introduce an Echo Dot to your home, and suddenly the world of music, news, information, entertainment, and communications opens for you, awaiting only your voice request to play songs you like by title, artist, or genre, update summaries of the day’s news, weather, and sports, and remind you of meetings on your calendar and upcoming events.

You can set handy timers and alarms with the Echo Dot, plus you can ask your digital voice assistant to tell you a joke, a story, or even just chat. Ask Alexa any question you can think of or use simple requests to open special-purpose apps called Alexa Skills for suggestions on good food for a barbecue. You can make purchases on Amazon with Alexa, including exclusive Alexa-only deals, plus you can make phone calls, use the smart speaker to make announcements, or – with the compatible accessories and devices, control an entire suite of smart home cameras, security systems, lights, and much more.

Whether you use the Echo Dot as a stand-alone device for information and entertainment or as a home automation control center, this tiny hockey-puck shaped device is a powerful digital servant. At 40% percent off, just $30 instead of its usual $50, the Echo Dot is a great Father’s Day gift. Even if Dad already has Echo devices, adding another only enriches the experience because they work together automatically.

Amazon Echo Plus — $100, was $150



Amazon’s timely Father’s Day Sale price cut on the second-generation Echo Plus gives you a rare opportunity to buy this doubly enhanced Alexa voice assistant-compatible smart home speaker. The Echo Plus does everything the Echo Dot above can do, from playing your favorite songs to managing your smart home lights, cameras, and security system. In addition, however, the Echo Plus has significantly upgraded audio quality and includes a Zigbee hub that enables connections to a wide range of compatible smart home devices.

The Echo Plus has a 3.0-inch woofer and a 0.8-inch tweeter with more power than the Echo Dot and Echo, so your listening experience is enhanced with louder, more clear sound with deeper bass and clear high-frequency sounds. You can use the Echo Plus with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more. Also, if you have Echo smart speakers in different areas in your home, you can set up multi-room music for whole-home sound. The Zigbee hub automatically detects compatible devices in your home so you can address them with Alexa.

You might choose the Echo Plus for this Zigbee hub, but most people will buy the Echo Plus for its superior music quality. Discounted 33% from its usual $150 price, the Echo Plus is on sale for $100 for Father’s Day.

