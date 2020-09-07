Been considering an Amazon Echo Plus for a while? Now is the ideal time with Labor Day sales meaning the Amazon Echo Plus is half price this Labor Day costing just $75. It’s one of the best Amazon Echo deals we’ve seen in recent times, and is a great way of enjoying a superior smart speaker experience for a long time to come.

The Amazon Echo Plus is like a souped-up regular Amazon Echo with a bunch of superior features. It offers premium sound because it’s larger and more like a conventional-sized speaker. It also has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub so you can easily use it to set up and control all your compatible smart home devices, saving you a great deal of effort when controlling your home.

The speaker itself offers equalizer settings so you can ensure that your music or podcast listening experience sounds great, plus you can pair it up with a second Echo Plus for stereo sound or add on an Echo Sub for improved bass.

That’s before you consider all the great features that come with Alexa. You can ask the speaker to play particular songs or genres from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and SiriusXM. You can also get it to turn on your lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and much more. It’s also possible to use all your Alexa devices like an intercom communicating with the rest of the household any time you need to say something from a different room.

Simply put, the Amazon Echo Plus has all the benefits of Alexa and more. Thanks to its far improved speaker and the fact that it looks much more stylish, it’ll slot into your living room or bedroom perfectly, while giving you more control over your home setup.

Ordinarily priced at $150, the Amazon Echo Plus is just $75 right now thanks to Amazon’s Labor Day sale. It’s the ideal time to upgrade your smart speaker experience. If you’re keen to enjoy stereo sound, you can buy two for the same price as one will usually cost you. Be quick though. This is a limited sale for Labor Day and stock is bound to be restricted.

