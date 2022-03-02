The Echo Show 8 is $40 off today

Any family will benefit from taking advantage of Amazon Echo deals, as the smart speaker enables a range of conveniences with the help of Amazon’s popular digital assistant, Alexa. Whether you’re just starting your smart home setup, or you’re expanding it with additional devices, you might want to consider smart displays like the Amazon Echo Show 8. The 2019 version is available from Amazon for a very affordable $70, after a $40 discount to its original price of $110.

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is in Digital Trends’ best smart displays as the best option for your bedroom, but the first-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 remains a worthwhile purchase. The 8-inch HD screen combines with Amazon’s Alexa to enable a wide range of useful features, such as watching shows and movies, listening to radio stations and podcasts, searching for recipes with step-by-step instructions, and updating your to-do lists and calendars. You can also control your other smart home devices through the smart display, allowing you to access security cameras, adjust thermostats, and control lights from anywhere you place the Amazon Echo Show 8.

If you purchase several units of the Amazon Echo Show 8, you can initiate video calls or send messages between them, which is great for reaching out to all your family members when they’re in separate rooms in the house. Video calls may also include mobile devices with the Alexa app installed, or other Amazon Echo smart displays. When they’re not in use, you can set up the Amazon Echo Show 8 as a digital frame, pulling pictures from your Amazon Photos account so your favorite memories will always be on display.

An Alexa-powered smart display will be a valuable addition to any smart home setup, and you can buy multiples with Amazon’s discount for the first-generation Amazon Echo Show 8. The 2019 version of the smart display is $40 off, bringing its price down to just $70 from its original price of $110. Stocks may run out quickly though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the Amazon Echo Show 8 delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

