Amazon drops great deals on its Echo smart speakers, up to 60% off

Smart home devices like smart speakers are gradually dominating the domestic landscape, and it’s easy to see why. These types of devices have truly made our everyday lives much more convenient, from revolutionizing the way we obtain information to allowing us to control our homes hands-free. One of the most popular smart speaker brands on the market is Amazon Echo, and right now, various models in its lineup are discounted on Amazon for up to 60% off.

There are multiple Echo smart speakers now, but it’s the original Echo that kickstarted the Alexa craze. Each Echo has the voice assistant Alexa built in, meaning it can do a lot of things for you such as answer your questions, check the news, make phone calls, and play music. You can even use it to control your entire home smart home, whether it be locking the doors, turning on the coffee maker, or adjusting the thermostat. There’s also the Alexa for Kids feature suitable for kid-friendly use, as well we as the Alexa Guard which provides smart alerts in case smoke alarms or the sounds of emergencies like glass breaking are detected. For your peace of mind, Echo devices are built with multiple layers of privacy protection. These include a microphone off button which electronically disconnects the microphones, as well as the ability to let you control your voice recordings.

All-New Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – $30, was $50

The Echo Dot was originally crafted as an affordable way to access Alexa, without much attention given to sound. With this latest-generation model, however, Amazon kicked things up a notch and made it bigger and more powerful with enhanced audio quality. Inside is a single 1.6-inch speaker that fires 360 degrees, and that is considerably larger than the previous models’ internal speakers. This makes for the reproduction of impressive sound with smoother treble, clearer midrange, and more solid vocal timbres. Even at full volume, the Echo Dot is pleasant to listen to.

Amazon also made improvements in the design front. The third-generation Echo Dot sill flaunts a cute and compact hockey-puck shape but now has a slightly wider base and is covered in cloth. Its top is outfitted with four microphone holes and an array of controls: Two volume buttons, the microphone on/off button, and the Alexa button. Other exterior functionalities include the small cylindrical power tip and a rounded wall plug.

Anyone looking for the best cheap smart speaker doesn’t need to look any further than the Amazon Echo Dot. It normally sells for $50, but the giant retailer makes it even more affordable at just $30. Bring Alexa into your home now by taking advantage of this limited-time deal.

All-New Echo Dot with Clock (3rd Gen) with Amazon Music – $40, was $100

The Echo Dot family has welcomed a new device in its family last year, which carries a similar design and features, and with the addition of convenient new extras in the form of an LED display. This feature is integrated into and behind the fabric cover and can automatically adjust the brightness depending on the room’s lightning. While there’s no screen to stare at, this simple update permits the expansion of the Echo Dot’s capabilities including displaying the time, temperature, and even a countdown function if you have Alexa set as a timer.

If you want the inexpensive price tag of the Echo Dot with a few smarts tossed in, the Echo Dot with Clock might just be what you need. At a sale price of $40, you can get this smart speaker along with free four months of Amazon Music Unlimited.

All-New Echo (3rd Gen) – $75, was $100

If you’re after a smart speaker that’s capable of delivering richer audio and is more suitable for larger rooms, check out the third-generation Echo instead. This model is equipped with a much beefier audio hardware that’s ideal for delivering the needed audio to blanket those areas. Amazon improved upon the Echo’s already great sound performance and gave this latest variant larger, premium-quality speakers inside. The speakers are powered by Dolby processing to play 360-degree audio, allowing for the production of crisp vocals as well as stronger and more dynamic bass response. Equalizer settings can be tweaked so you can personalize your listening experience.

The Echo flaunts the same minimal aesthetic of the Echo Dot. It has a short, pillar-esque profile with a control layout at the top surface, complete with a fabric-covered finish. The shells are interchangeable, so if you’re ever tired of the color you bought, you can switch it out with another color or texture. This fabric finish also means you don’t have to worry about fingerprint stains piling on the speaker.

All color options of the third-generation Echo are available at a discount on Amazon. Order yours now for only $75 and score a cool savings of $25. You can also get it bundled with the Echo Sub at a sale price of $205.

Echo Single Deal:

Echo Bundle Deal:

