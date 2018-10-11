Score 2 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets and custom cases for under $100

Share

There are a lot tablets on the market today from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft. If you’re thinking about getting one for yourself, there are some factors to consider such as user interface, how it will sync with your other devices, and hardware specs. However, if you’re concerned with the cost of a device, especially if you already have a laptop and smartphone, then an Amazon Fire Tablet is a great option.

For a limited time you can purchase two Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets for only $100 at QVC’s website. Amazon normally sells them for $80 each, so this is a sweet $60 discount. The tablets are being sold as a bundle along with two custom case vouchers.

When you receive your Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets, QVC’s packing slip will direct you to Caseable.com where you can create your custom case using your voucher. Cases add an extra cost when purchasing tablets so that’s an extra $30 saving for each tablet. If you’re new to QVC, they also offer a $5 discount on your first purchase with the promo code: FIVE4U. The promo code brings down the cost to $95, not including tax. These tablets also come with free shipping as an added bonus.

One of the biggest changes between the Amazon Fire HD 8 from its previous version is its new hands-free Alexa feature and “Show Mode,” where the tablet takes voice commands similar to Amazon Echo. Unlike the 7th-generation tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 8 just needs to be connected to Wi-Fi to access Alexa. Even when the screen is off, you can still call for Alexa to check the weather, update your calendar, play music or request real-time score updates of your favorite team. Alexa eliminates the extra swiping, making it much easier to navigate. If you’re already an Alexa user or an Amazon Prime member, this tablet has added benefits that you won’t get from its competitors. If you’re still not sure if the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is for you, we covered it here.

Amazon’s tablet are known for being durable, and with this hardy plastic shell, it’s definitely designed to last. If you need a tablet for your long commute or if you have a commuter friend who loves to read, reviewers are especially loving the larger screen and clearer pages for reading.

As the holiday season looms ever nearer, this tablet is the perfect gift idea for someone special, and this dual purchase will even let you cross two people off your list early. If you have a young person in mind, children can watch their favorite shows and you can rest assured that it won’t break easily. You can also keep the other tablet for yourself, of course, and cozy up this fall while streaming the latest movies.

Get ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday craze by taking advantage of this huge deal and keep checking up with Digital Trends for more cool gift ideas.

