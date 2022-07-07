Today's Best Fire TV Cube Prime Day Deal

Early Prime Day deals are springing up, and among them is a Fire TV Cube Prime Day deal. You can currently purchase Amazon’s Fire TV Cube streaming player at the lowest price it’s ever been. While it regularly costs $120, right now the Fire TV Cube is just $60 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $60 and a half-price deal, and you can even save an additional 20% if you have an eligible trade-in device.

Making this such a unique deal is the fact that it’s the lowest price the Fire TV Cube has ever been. We knew we were going to be seeing some impressive deals as Prime Day neared, and this discount is a particularly impressive one. It’s not often you can claim such a capable streaming device for half its normal cost, let alone just $60. This Fire TV Cube Prime Day deal includes free shipping, and it’s one of the best Prime Day TV deals available right now.

Why you should buy the Fire TV Cube on Prime Day

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is one of the best streaming media players on the market. It could be considered high among the ranks of the best Alexa-enabled devices, and with such voice control capabilities, it makes for a convenient addition to your home theater and smart home. Alexa’s voice features include controlling the TV with your voice, checking the weather, turning off the lights, and much more, even when your TV is off.

One of the best features of any streaming media player is its primary intent: streaming media. The Amazon Fire TV Cube allows you to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and many more streaming services. It even gives you access to millions of songs to listen to. It does all of this in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. A great place to put some of these features to use is with YouTube TV, as it is now available in 5.1 surround sound on Amazon Fire TV devices.

While there are quite a few Amazon Fire TV devices to consider for your home theater, including the Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful of them all. It is incredibly powerful and features a hexa-core processor, which makes the TV capable of delivering a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience. A great way to compare Amazon Fire TV devices is with our Amazon Fire TV Stick vs. Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Fire TV Cube comparison guide.

Should you shop this early Fire TV Cube Prime Day deal or wait?

The fact that this Fire TV Cube Prime Day deal is part of the early Prime Day deals may give you pause in making a purchase, as you might be wondering if waiting until Prime Day may bring a better deal than this one. However, this Fire TV Cube Prime Day deal makes the price of the Fire TV Cube the lowest it’s ever been, and it isn’t going to get any lower come Prime Day. There’s no harm in making your purchase right now if the best deal on a Fire TV Cube is what you’re after.

If you aren’t sold specifically on a Fire TV Cube, that could offer you some good reason to hold on a purchase until Prime Day. There are going to be a lot of great streaming devices seeing discounts throughout the coming days and on Prime Day, and if they’re all the same to you, a lower price than what you find here with Fire TV Cube may pop up. If you’re looking for the lowest price on a Fire TV Cube, feel comfortable making a purchase now. If you’re looking for the lowest price on any streaming media player or potentially some bundle offers, you may want to see what Prime Day itself brings.

More early Amazon Prime Day smart home deals you can shop today

While this Amazon Fire TV Cube Prime Day deal is a hard one to pass up, there’s a lot of great Prime Day smart home deals taking place right now. And maybe you don’t have to pass them up; with so many low prices on smart home tech, you can grab any of these great discounts alongside a new Fire TV Cube:

