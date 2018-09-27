All Amazon Fire TV devices have gone on sale for a limited time

Share

There are a lot of different ways to watch your favorite shows these days. You can plug in a cable, hook up a satellite, or just go to your local Best Buy and make yourself at home in the TV section. If you’re trying to avoid the hassle of installation or occasional dirty looks from Best Buy employees, however, streaming devices are your best bet. There are quite a few options on the market right now, and choosing between them is mostly about how you prefer your user experience. Google Chromecast, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV all have a slightly different style of streaming, but only Amazon is having a Fire TV sale right now.

Amazon Fire TV Deals

If you’ve never owned a streaming device before, Amazon Fire TV is really easy to use. Navigating between Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video can be done with the touch of a button or a simple voice command given to Alexa. If you’re looking for something straightforward that can act as a hub for all of your different subscriptions, these deals are just what you need.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: Normally priced at $40, the Fire Stick is only $30 right now. This budget option is portable, affordable, and gives you access to all the content you could ever need. If all you want is a no-frills way to stream shows on your TV, this is it.

Amazon Fire TV: Normally priced at $70, the Fire TV is just $40 for Prime Members right now. This pendant shaped streaming device is basically just a beefed up Fire Stick. It supports 4K Ultra HD and HDR with 40 percent more processing power. It still comes with the same Alexa Voice Remote as the Fire TV Stick, though.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: Normally priced at $120, the Fire TV Cube is just $80 right now. It has all of the same features as the older models, but with the added benefit of full Alexa integration. It’s a completely hands-free experience that lets you turn on your TV, browse shows, and even control other Alexa-enabled devices. It’s one of the best streaming devices on the market right now.

Go to Sale

Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Find Amazon deals and more from our curated deals page, or follow us on Twitter for the latest savings.