Today's Best Fire TV Stick Prime Day Deal

The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is currently available from Amazon for its lowest-ever price of $17 after a to its original price of $40. If you’re in the market for a streaming device and you’re a fan of Amazon’s digital assistant, then you should go ahead and take advantage of this early Fire TV Stick Prime Day deal.

If you’ve got your sights set on a new TV in the upcoming Prime Day TV deals, but you’re not sure that you’ll like its interface, then you’re going to want to buy this Fire TV Stick Prime Day deal. You don’t have to wait for Amazon’s annual shopping event before you finalize your purchase though, because the streaming device’s price will stay the same until it ends.

Why you should buy the Fire TV Stick on Prime Day

Why buy:

HD streaming with Dolby Atmos audio support

Profiles for each family member

Alexa Voice Remote taps into Amazon’s digital assistant

It’s the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max that appears on Digital Trends’ best streaming devices list, but the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a viable alternative thanks to its cheaper price. The third-generation device enables HD streaming with Dolby Atmos audio support, and it’s 50% more powerful than its predecessor. Setting it up is easy — you just need to insert the Amazon Fire TV Stick into your TV’s HDMI port, plug it into a wall outlet, and connect the device to your home’s internet with the help of the onscreen guide. Afterwards, you’ll be able to access the Fire TV interface, starting with the main menu, where you will be able to see your favorite streaming services for movies, TV shows, and music. You’ll also be able to customize the platform’s recommendations by creating profiles for each family member.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with digital assistant Alexa, which is one of the primary reasons why shoppers are interested in Prime Day smart home deals for Amazon’s devices. On the Alexa Voice Remote, just press the dedicated button before issuing a voice command for a wide range of functions, including searching for content and controlling playback. You can also use the Fire TV platform to access your other smart home devices, such as to view the live feeds of security cameras and to start the cleaning sessions of robot vacuums. The Alexa Voice Remote, meanwhile, also offers power and volume buttons that can work with compatible TVs, soundbars, and receivers, as well as dedicated buttons to quickly launch Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu.

This Fire TV Stick Prime Day deal is perfect for those who want to access streaming services and Alexa on a non-smart TV, or for those who don’t like the interface of their smart TV’s platform. With the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote down to its cheapest price ever, don’t let Prime Day end without taking advantage of this offer if you need a streaming device.

Should you shop this early Fire TV Stick Prime Day deal or wait?

There’s no reason to hold back on purchasing this Fire TV Stick Prime Day deal. The streaming device is yours for its lowest-ever price, and it will stay this cheap through Prime Day, which means you won’t regret buying it now since a bigger discount won’t be happening. However, there’s a chance that the Amazon Fire TV Stick will appear in a bundle with other Amazon devices, for potentially more savings. If you don’t need the device right away and you’d like to see if Amazon will launch such a package, the wait may turn out to be worth it.

More early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop today

This Fire TV Stick Prime Day deal will get you a streaming device for a steal price, but there are more early Prime Day deals available on Amazon right now, in case you don’t want to stop with just the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Other Amazon devices currently with discounts ahead of Prime Day include the Amazon Smart Plug, the fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, and the Amazon Fire 7 tablet.

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

