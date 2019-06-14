Share

When smartwatches first hit the market, they left a lot of folks scratching their heads. Why would you need a smartphone on your wrist if you already have it in your pocket? But with brands like Fitbit and Apple diving into the fitness aspect of these watches, they have become one of the most popular tech gadgets around. Activity tracking, calorie counting, and heart rate monitoring allow you to collect real-time data on your workouts to help you reach your fitness goals.

Some of the best options can get pretty pricey, but with smartwatch discounts on the Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear Sport, they are really quite affordable right now. The latest Apple Watch is also on sale right now if you’re looking to snag the very best option.

Samsung Gear Sport — $125 off

The Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch came out about two years ago. If you’re a Samsung phone user, you’ll find all their smartwatch needs in this fitness watch. It includes GPS, heart rate monitoring, calorie counting, personal fitness coaching, and more. When you spin the bezel you can receive and reply to texts, get calendar notifications, and connect compatible smartphone devices. This watch is meant for both athletes and outdoors enthusiasts alike. It’s water-resistance up 50 meters letting you track all of your activities this summer.

Normally priced at $300, Amazon is dropping the price to $175. That’s a huge $125 discount that makes this wearable surprisingly affordable.

Fitbit Versa — $20 off

Fitness trackers are becoming more and more like fully functional smartwatches, with wearables like the Fitbit Versa offering color displays and extra connectivity. It’s probably more accurate to call the Versa a fitness smartwatch rather than an activity tracker considering the similarities to the Apple Watch. It offers a full set of tracking capabilities as well as a heart rate monitor, and can provide coaching and real-time activity readouts to help you reach your goal.

This wearable also delivers smartphone messages and notifications to your wrist, and you can stream music with Pandora or store up to 300 songs for when you don’t have your phone with you. The Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch is on sale for as low as $180 after a $20 discount.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $80 off



While it’s not the newest model, with a sale price of $199 at Amazon, it’s much less than what you’d pay for the Series 4. You’re still getting Apple’s great build quality, sleek design, and upgrades over the Series 2 and Series 1. Overall, it’s one of the best fitness smartwatches you can buy.This model includes a snappier Apple S3 processor, making the watch a lot faster than previous versions, and it includes more RAM and a barometric altimeter for enhanced activity tracking. Like the Series 2, it sports built-in GPS and a brighter display.