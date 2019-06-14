Digital Trends
Deals

Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear fitness smartwatches get big Amazon price cuts

Jacob Kienlen
By

When smartwatches first hit the market, they left a lot of folks scratching their heads. Why would you need a smartphone on your wrist if you already have it in your pocket? But with brands like Fitbit and Apple diving into the fitness aspect of these watches, they have become one of the most popular tech gadgets around. Activity tracking, calorie counting, and heart rate monitoring allow you to collect real-time data on your workouts to help you reach your fitness goals.

Some of the best options can get pretty pricey, but with smartwatch discounts on the Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear Sport, they are really quite affordable right now. The latest Apple Watch is also on sale right now if you’re looking to snag the very best option.

Samsung Gear Sport— $125 off

Samsung Gear Sport review phone
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch came out about two years ago. If you’re a Samsung phone user, you’ll find all their smartwatch needs in this fitness watch. It includes GPS, heart rate monitoring, calorie counting, personal fitness coaching, and more. When you spin the bezel you can receive and reply to texts, get calendar notifications, and connect compatible smartphone devices. This watch is meant for both athletes and outdoors enthusiasts alike. It’s water-resistance up 50 meters letting you track all of your activities this summer.

Normally priced at $300, Amazon is dropping the price to $175. That’s a huge $125 discount that makes this wearable surprisingly affordable.

Fitbit Versa— $20 off

Stainless steel with mesh

Fitness trackers are becoming more and more like fully functional smartwatches, with wearables like the Fitbit Versa offering color displays and extra connectivity. It’s probably more accurate to call the Versa a fitness smartwatch rather than an activity tracker considering the similarities to the Apple Watch. It offers a full set of tracking capabilities as well as a heart rate monitor, and can provide coaching and real-time activity readouts to help you reach your goal.

This wearable also delivers smartphone messages and notifications to your wrist, and you can stream music with Pandora or store up to 300 songs for when you don’t have your phone with you. The Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch is on sale for as low as $180 after a $20 discount.

Apple Watch Series 3— $80 off

Apple Watch Series 3
While it’s not the newest model, with a sale price of $199 at Amazon, it’s much less than what you’d pay for the Series 4. You’re still getting Apple’s great build quality, sleek design, and upgrades over the Series 2 and Series 1. Overall, it’s one of the best fitness smartwatches you can buy.This model includes a snappier Apple S3 processor, making the watch a lot faster than previous versions, and it includes more RAM and a barometric altimeter for enhanced activity tracking. Like the Series 2, it sports built-in GPS and a brighter display.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Don't sweat a thing with the best cooling pillows for hot-blooded sleepers
amazon slashes price on myq smart garage door opener hub chamberlain app
Smart Home

Amazon drops a deal on this smartphone-controlled MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener

Amazon slashed the price of Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Hub in time for Father's Day. This deal is so good, however, the smartphone-controlled and Google Assistant and IFTTT compatible MyQ opener would be a great gift for anyone.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for June 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon lowers price on kasa smart light switch tp link deal
Deals

Amazon lowers the price on the Smart Light Switch by TP-Link

Looking to replace the traditional light switches around your home? Amazon is having a deal on the Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link. Here's everything you need to know about the deal.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
tp link deco deal amazon wifi
Deals

Amazon slashes the price on this TP-Link Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

We've found a great deal on the latest-generation TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System on Amazon right now that lets you do just that. Everyone can save up to $20 thanks to a coupon, but Amazon Prime Card holders can save even more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for June 2019

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon hacks price of kitchenaid stand mixer classic plus 4 5 quart tilt head ksm75sl
Deals

Amazon hacks price of the KitchenAid Classic Plus Stand Mixer by 44%

There are a lot of mixers on the market today, but when it comes to great quality, there’s one brand that stands out – KitchenAid. Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer at a hefty 44% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for June 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
65 inch vizio 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

This 65-inch Vizio 4K TV is an absolute must-have at $480

Unfortunately, reliable 4K TVs don't come cheap. That's unless your snagging one on sale, like this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV, which has had its price slashed from $700 to a healthier $480.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Walmart drops an unmissable deal on a 58-inch Samsung 4K TV

Just about every network under the sun is serving up piping hot bowls of 4K content. There's never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV -- even more so now that Walmart has slashed $170 off one of Samsung's leading 58-inch models.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Microsoft Surface Go Hands-on
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Go

The Microsoft Surface series is an excellent alternative to other tablets if you're a dedicated Windows user, and the superb Surface Pro 6 (our favorite 2-in-1) and its cheaper sibling, the Surface Go, are both on sale right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 Review
Deals

Amazon sale drops deals on Microsoft Surface laptops

Despite an increasingly crowded market, the sleek Microsoft Surface laptops have left their mark. Both the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Book 2 are discounted on Amazon right now, too, with deals that can save you up to $300.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cooling pillows
Deals

Don’t sweat a thing with the best cooling pillows for hot-blooded sleepers

Even with air conditioning, higher ambient summer temperatures can make sleeping at night a sweaty ordeal. If you're a hot-blooded sleeper, we've rounded up the eight best cooling pillows to help you beat the heat so you can sleep soundly.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy s10 hands-on
Deals

The Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone gets a $100 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S10 sits right in the middle of the phone maker's 2019 lineup. But despite its middle child status, the S10 is a great phone. And we've found a deal on an unlocked version on Amazon that will save you $100 this weekend.
Posted By Ed Oswald