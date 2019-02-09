Share

The smartwatch industry has primarily been dominated by the Apple Watch, but that is slowly changing. With big brands like Fitbit, Garmin, Kate Spade, and Fossil all offering high-quality watches at fairly affordable prices, there are plenty of decent smart wearables to choose from. If you’re looking for something with more of a fitness focus, however, a Garmin smartwatch is an excellent choice. Built-in GPS, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and vibration alerts come with most of the popular models — all of which are discounted right now.

Garmin Forerunner 35 — $42 off

If you’re looking for a relatively affordable smartwatch that can handle just about any activity you throw at it, the Garmin Forerunner 35 is a solid choice. With built-in GPS, it can track how far, how fast, and where you run without needing to connect it to your smartphone. With heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and automatic data uploads, the Forerunner 35 can help you keep tabs on your fitness goals as you go. It also works as a fully fledged smartwatch, allowing you to connect your smartphone for auto uploads, smart notifications, and music control.

Normally priced at $170, a $42 discount from Amazon drops the price to just $128.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 — $60 off

The Forerunner 35 is a pretty decent smartwatch for the price, but if you’re willing to pay a little bit more, you can upgrade to the Garmin Vivoactive 3. With built-in GPS, you get access to more than 15 preloaded indoor and outdoor sports apps. You can also monitor your fitness level with VO2 max, plus you can keep tabs on your stress levels. With up to seven days of battery life, smartphone connectivity, and contactless payments via Garmin Pay, the Vivoactive 3 is a solid smartwatch packed with features.

Normally priced at $300, a $60 discount from Amazon drops the price down to just $240 for a limited time.

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus — $170 off

Of all the Garmin smartwatches on this list, the Garmin Fenix 5x Plus is our favorite. We actually liked this rugged watch so much that we gave it a near-perfect 9 out 10 in our hands-on review. With a scratch-resistant display, this beefy smartwatch can handle just about anything life can throw at it. Boasting step, activity, and heart rate tracking, the Fenix 5X Plus is the ultimate multisport GPS watch. It even comes with a battery life of up to 20 days.

Normally priced at $850, the Garmin Fenix 5x Plus is on sale for $680 on Amazon right now.

More Garmin Smartwatch deals

Though we only featured three Garmin smartwatches above, the sale doesn’t stop there. Almost the entire lineup of Garmin watches and fitness trackers are currently on sale at Amazon. So if you’re looking for more options, or maybe just something a little more affordable, we’ve got you covered. Here are the rest of the deals we found:

