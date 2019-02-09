Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Garmin Forerunner, Vivoactive, and Fenix 5X smartwatches

Jacob Kienlen
By

The smartwatch industry has primarily been dominated by the Apple Watch, but that is slowly changing. With big brands like Fitbit, Garmin, Kate Spade, and Fossil all offering high-quality watches at fairly affordable prices, there are plenty of decent smart wearables to choose from. If you’re looking for something with more of a fitness focus, however, a Garmin smartwatch is an excellent choice. Built-in GPS, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and vibration alerts come with most of the popular models — all of which are discounted right now.

Garmin Forerunner 35 — $42 off

amazon garmin smartwatch deals forerunner

If you’re looking for a relatively affordable smartwatch that can handle just about any activity you throw at it, the Garmin Forerunner 35 is a solid choice. With built-in GPS, it can track how far, how fast, and where you run without needing to connect it to your smartphone. With heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and automatic data uploads, the Forerunner 35 can help you keep tabs on your fitness goals as you go. It also works as a fully fledged smartwatch, allowing you to connect your smartphone for auto uploads, smart notifications, and music control.

Normally priced at $170, a $42 discount from Amazon drops the price to just $128.

Buy Now

Garmin Vivoactive 3 — $60 off

garmin vivoactive 3 review 15066
Lee Crane/Digital Trends

The Forerunner 35 is a pretty decent smartwatch for the price, but if you’re willing to pay a little bit more, you can upgrade to the Garmin Vivoactive 3. With built-in GPS, you get access to more than 15 preloaded indoor and outdoor sports apps. You can also monitor your fitness level with VO2 max, plus you can keep tabs on your stress levels. With up to seven days of battery life, smartphone connectivity, and contactless payments via Garmin Pay, the Vivoactive 3 is a solid smartwatch packed with features.

Normally priced at $300, a $60 discount from Amazon drops the price down to just $240 for a limited time.

Buy Now

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus — $170 off

best fitness watches garmin fenix 5x review feature 2

Of all the Garmin smartwatches on this list, the Garmin Fenix 5x Plus is our favorite. We actually liked this rugged watch so much that we gave it a near-perfect 9 out 10 in our hands-on review. With a scratch-resistant display, this beefy smartwatch can handle just about anything life can throw at it. Boasting step, activity, and heart rate tracking, the Fenix 5X Plus is the ultimate multisport GPS watch. It even comes with a battery life of up to 20 days.

Normally priced at $850, the Garmin Fenix 5x Plus is on sale for $680 on Amazon right now.

Buy Now

More Garmin Smartwatch deals

Though we only featured three Garmin smartwatches above, the sale doesn’t stop there. Almost the entire lineup of Garmin watches and fitness trackers are currently on sale at Amazon. So if you’re looking for more options, or maybe just something a little more affordable, we’ve got you covered. Here are the rest of the deals we found:

Looking for more tech deals? Find smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals, Fitbit alternatives, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $950 with the best smartphone deals for February 2019
Google Pixelbook running Adobe Lightroom CC
Computing

Get a superpowered Pixelbook laptop for $450 off while stocks last

The Google Pixelbook is not your average Chromebook but that's hardly a bad thing. With plenty of power behind its fantastic screen, the Pixelbook is an awesome 2-in-1 and now you can grab one for far less than usual.
Posted By Jon Martindale
tile mate key finder valentines day sale
Deals

Tile Mate key finders can locate your phone, wallet, and keys with ease

With the Tile Mate key finder, you can actually call your keys or locate them on a map using your smartphone. Pick one up for a discounted price during the Tile Mate Valentine's Day sale.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
sling tv
Deals

Watch the India vs. New Zealand cricket match for free with an ESPN+ 7-day trial

ESPN+ is an easy way to stream both pre-programmed and live sports content. ESPN+ offers a 7-day trial, too, so if you're looking to watch the ongoing India vs. New Zealand cricket T20I matches, you can take advantage of this to stream them…
Posted By Lucas Coll
same day flower delivery
Deals

Here are the best same-day flower-delivery sites for Valentine’s Day

Need some flowers in a hurry? No matter the occasion, when you need flowers, you need them quickly and want them looking crisp. These online florists have you covered with same-day flower delivery so your bouquets arrive fresh.
Posted By Lucas Coll
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on standalone consoles, as well as bundles that feature games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for February 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen
Smart Home

Amazon has sweet Valentine’s Week deals on Echo, Ring, Fire, Fire TV, and Kindle

Heading into Valentine's Week, Amazon served up a menu of special deals on Echo devices, Ring security and lighting products, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, and Kindle e-readers. Savings range from $10 to $140 and discounts are up to 50 percent,
Posted By Bruce Brown
nike columbia and the north face rei sale northface
Deals

REI slashes prices on The North Face, Columbia, and Nike clearance Items

It's never too early to plan your next adventure and REI is your one-stop shop to get you prepared. Now until February 18, REI is offering up to 50 percent off on camp gear, outerwear, winter boots, and lifestyle footwear. Find discounts…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen, Jenifer Calle
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Grab the Surface Pro 6, keyboard and pen included, for $800 at Costco

Looking to save on a Microsoft Surface 2-in-1? Wholesaler Costco is currently running a sale on the Surface Pro 6. You can get it for $800 with the keyboard and pen included, but only through March 3.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
apple september 9 event macbook air 2018 focus
Computing

Amazon, B&H sale brings the MacBook Air 2018 to one of its lowest prices ever

In the latest limited-time sale, both B&H and Amazon are taking $200 off the new MacBook Air 2018 bringing the cost of entry-level models down to $1,000, one the lowest prices ever.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Deals

REI drops prices on Suunto, Fitbit, and Garmin Fenix smartwatches

Looking for some great deals on outdoor and fitness watches? Garmin, Fitbit, and Suunto smartwatches have all been discounted for a limited time during the REI Winter Clearance Sale.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
all new amazon kindle paperwhite deal
Deals

Take $30 off the all-new Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for Valentine’s Day

For a limited time, Amazon is offering this Kindle ebook reader for just $100 after a nice little $30 discount. So if you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift for your significant other, now is a great time to do so.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple watch series 3 features
Deals

Amazon drops prices on the Apple Watch Series 3 for Valentine’s Day

If you happen to be an iPhone owner, the Apple Series 3 smartwatch is the most compatible smartwatch for you. And now for a limited time the Apple Watch Series 3 is being offered to the public at a discounted price from Amazon.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $950 with the best smartphone deals for February 2019

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $950.
Posted By Lucas Coll