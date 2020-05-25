Amazon Kindle reduced to lowest-ever price for Memorial Day

Amazon’s Memorial Day sales have a not-so-hidden gem: The new Kindle e-reader with a built-in front light for only $60, down from $90 — the cheapest it has ever been.

The Kindle is a tablet, but it’s purpose-built for reading. With its glare-resistant 6-inch diagonal screen and built-in night light, you can read anywhere, anytime; on the beach, poolside, or in bed. You can also easily adjust the screen brightness, font face and size, and line spacing to suit your preferences. Amazon also optimized the monochrome display for reading with 16 grayscale levels.

The all-new Kindle is the right size and weight to hold one-handed without strain. It measures just 6.3 inches tall x 4.3 inches wide x 0.34 inches thick. The Kindle weighs only 6.1-ounces, less than most paperback books.

You can access Amazon or your online library to download new titles via the Kindle’s Wi-Fi connection to a mobile hot spot or public Wi-Fi. As you build a library of e-books, you can take them with you on the Kindle. The e-reader’s 4GB of storage holds thousands of books.

You won’t need to worry about running out of power often, and you never have to replace batteries. The Kindle’s rechargeable battery lasts weeks per charge, not just hours or days. Battery life varies, depending on the brightness setting and wireless use. A full recharge with the included USB cable takes about four hours, and then you’re ready to go for weeks.

If you enjoy listening to books, the Kindle is Audible audiobook compatible. If you’re new to Audible, you can sign up for a free trial with two free books. When you play audiobooks on the Kindle, you can listen through Bluetooth-connected headphones or speakers. As you travel or move about during your day, it’s easy to switch between reading books on the screen and listening.

Normally $90, the all-new Kindle’s $60 price during Amazon’s Memorial Day Sale is a great bargain. This year, whether you go on vacation or plan a staycation, this versatile e-reader is a book lover’s delight. We don’t know how long this unprecedented deal will be available, so don’t delay if you want a new Kindle for yourself or others in your family.

