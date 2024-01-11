 Skip to main content
The KitchenAid Burr coffee grinder is at its lowest price ever

Every once in a blue moon, there is a deal that you absolutely cannot miss out on. Right now, that amazing deal is on the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder, which is currently 22% off on Amazon. Originally priced at $180, you can get this high-end grinder for $140 to make your daily cup of joe that much better. Act fast because this is the lowest we’ve seen ever seen this item priced before.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder

Most coffee drinkers have very specific requests and needs when it comes to their daily (or multiple) dose of caffeine. Pair this grinder with a single-cup coffee maker and you have got the perfect combination to take your coffee to the next level. It will give you the perfect grind for every kind of brew including French Press, cold brew and espresso. This device offers 70 precise settings that offer a variety of grind sizes from coarse and fine, depending on your drink of choice. With the Automatic Smart Dosing Technology, you won’t have to guess the correct amount of beans as the machine will automatically adjust grind time to give you the proper amount of grinds. The stainless steel conical burrs found on the grinder will give you optimal flavor extraction as well as a superior grinding process.

This device is compact enough that it can fit under most kitchen cabinets so you can use it everyday. Place it right next to your coffee maker to create a mini coffee station right in your home. This grinder features a built-in adjustable portafilter and anti-static technology that helps reduce static charge so coffee grinds won’t spill all over your countertop. The best part about the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder is its design, which allows you to simply twist and lift the removable bean hopper to fill and empty your beans without having to flip over the machine.

Don’t wait. Head to Amazon to purchase the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder for $140 before time runs out. You can get 22% off this sleek, matte black grinder that will enhance any cup of coffee you make in the future.

