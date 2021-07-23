This is how to sign up for a free Kindle Unlimited account

  1. Deals
One of the joys of summer is taking a good book to the beach. Now how about taking thousands of books, audiobooks, and more to the beach, on vacation, on your commute, to bed at night, or just about anywhere? That’s what’s available in these Kindle deals. The Amazon Kindle is the fastest, smartest, and easiest way to bring all your reading material with you wherever you go, and right now you can sign up for a free Kindle Unlimited account. Keep reading to find out how.

Have you ever watched kids devour the Harry Potter books? They seem to finish them moments after they start them, and then it’s off to the book store or to Amazon, for The Order of the Phoenix, or The Deathly Hallows. Say goodbye to those expensive ventures with a Kindle Unlimited account — it lets you read as much as you want, giving you access to over 1 million titles, plus thousands of audiobooks and even three magazine subscriptions. And the best part? You get access from any device! You don’t need a Kindle. You can use your iPhone or Android device. For only 10 a month, getting your kids on to the next Harry Potter book can be as simple as passing them the tablet.

Right now, you get get Kindle Unlimited for free for 30 days. You can cancel any time. You have an entire month to decide if Kindle Unlimited is right for you and your household. But they’re only going to give us access to unpopular titles, right? No! You’ll have access to over a million of the most popular books: The Hunger Games series, Daily Planet guides, or the latest from Dean Koontz. You can search for your desired title, or browse Kindle Unlimited categories like Suspense, Romance, Kids, and Self-Help. And if you’re an audiobook fan, the options will continue to impress, and you can listen to as many as you want.

Another amazing feature of a Kindle Unlimited subscription: You get the most popular, useful, and entertaining magazines. Choose up to three subscriptions.  Stay informed with People and Entertainment Weekly, dream of better design with Real Simple or Better Homes and Gardens, or invest in your diet and health with the Food Network magazine and Women’s Health. Your choices are almost endless.

Stop buying one book or audiobook at a time, and sign up for Kindle Unlimited. Get all the books you’ll ever need or want,and read them on any device. Right now, you can try it for free for 30 days. Unlimited books? For free? Sign us up.

More Kindle deals

Want more ways to get the most out of your reading experience? Browse our roundup of Kindle deals, below.

LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Leather Cover (8GB)

$125 $190
This bundle has everything you need to get started reading, including a Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, a leather cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Hunger Games Bundle (8GB)

$115 $180
This 8GB Kindle Paperwhite bundle comes with an Amazon-exclusive black-and-gold Hunger Games cover designed by Suzanne Collins, a magnetic closure to keep your Kindle safe, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Fabric Cover (8GB)

$115 $180
The perfect present for bookworms, this bundle includes a glare-free, waterproof Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage for all their favorite books, a fabric cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Printed Cover (8GB)

$90 $135
This bargainous bundle includes the latest-edition Kindle with 8GB of storage and an adjustable front light, a printed cover in your choice of three designs, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Fabric Cover (32GB)

$135 $220
Treat yourself to this Kindle bundle, which includes a 32GB Paperwhite, a fabric cover in your choice of color, and a power adapter, with plenty of storage space for all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Fabric Cover (8GB)

$95 $140
Pick up a bargain with this bundle, which contains a Kindle, a fabric cover in your choice of color, and a power adapter. With 8GB of storage, you'll be able to store all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon
