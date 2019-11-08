Amazon shatters the prices on Ring Video Doorbells and throws in a free Show 5

Black Friday is coming fast, but Amazon sure isn’t waiting to spring great deals, especially on its own brands’ smart home devices. In late September, Amazon offered a short term deal on Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 and Video Doorbell Pro, each bundled with an Echo Show 5 smart display. Well, those same deals are back with even lower prices. Amazon shattered the list prices of Ring’s most popular Video Doorbell and tossed in a Show 5 at no extra cost.

We monitor smart home device prices year-round, but especially on the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We check for awesome deals daily because Amazon likes to drop Black Friday-level deals to entice shoppers to check in regularly. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts, adding to your smart home, or want to add front door security, these two deals can help you save up to $160.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 — $140 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

Existing doorbell wires can power the Ring Video Doorbell 2 or it can run on battery power alone. The 1080p full HD camera has a 160-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical field of view and starts recording when the adjustable motion detector senses movement. Two-way audio lets you talk with visitors via the Ring smartphone app or an Amazon Echo Alexa-compatible smart speaker or smart display. You can view livestream video or video clips stored in the cloud. To get the most from stored videos and photos requires a subscription to Ring Protect for $3 a month per device or $10 per month for the household.

The Show 5 included with this deal is an Alexa-compatible smart display with a 5.5-inch color touchscreen. With these two components and nothing else, you can set up an Alexa smart home network and use the Show 5 to view videos and talk with visitors via the Ring Video Doorbell 2.

Normally priced $289 when purchased separately, the bundled Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 is just $149 during the sale. You can buy the Ring Video Doorbell 2 alone for $139, but for just $10 more, the bundle is a steal. If you want to add front door video security to your home along with a compatible display, this is a fabulous deal.

Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 — $160 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro does have a battery-power option, but the camera has the same resolution and field of view. Otherwise, the two significant differences between the Pro model and the Ring Video Doorbell 2 are the Pro’s smaller dimensions and dual-band Wi-Fi support. With its ability to connect to your home Wi-Fi network with either 2.4GHz or 5GHz wireless signals, you’ll have a better chance for a faster, consistent connection.

Usually $339 if the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 were purchased separately, this bundled deal for $179 is a huge savings. If you’re looking for a video doorbell security setup and your is Wi-Fi signal can be sketchy, this is the better deal for you.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations