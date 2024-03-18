Investing in security camera deals isn’t your only option for protecting your home and your family, as you can also get a video doorbell like the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell. If you’re interested, you can get it for just $50 from Amazon, which is less than half its original price of $130 for savings of $80. This is a limited-time offer though, so if you want to buy this security device for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete the transaction immediately because the 62% discount may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell

If you want to make sure that you know who’s on the other side of your front door before opening it, and if you want to catch porch pirates in action, you need the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell. It’s equipped with a camera that will let you look through it at any time through the Arlo Secure app, or through a smart home devices that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, or Samsung SmartThings. The camera will also allow you to speak with people through its two-way audio, for instances such as giving instructions to couriers when nobody’s home.

The wired version of the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell takes a bit more effort in installing, but it will be easier if you already have existing electrical wiring for a doorbell. The advantage is that you don’t have to worry about its battery running out when you need it. The Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell also offers night vision, weather-resistant construction, and if you sign up for an Arlo Secure subscription, additional features such as 30-day video history saved to the cloud and smart notifications.

There’s no price that’s too high if it’s for your peace of mind, but why not enjoy some savings in improving your home’s security? You can currently get an $80 discount from Amazon for the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell, which is currently down to only $50 from its sticker price of $130. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, but if you want to make sure that you buy the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell at 62% off, there should be no hesitation — add it to your cart and push forward with the checkout process as soon as possible.

