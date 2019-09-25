The September 2019 Amazon event announced new Alexa features, new products, and much more. This also means great discounts on previous Amazon devices. Right now Amazon and Best Buy are dropping a bundle deal that you don’t want to miss.

If you find installing surveillance cameras to your front door over the top, you may want to go for a video doorbell instead. It’s a much simpler way of adding security to your doorstep. Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 and Video Doorbell Pro are some of the better options on the market. Both models are also included in our list of the best video doorbells for 2019. Order now on Best Buy and get an Amazon Echo Show 5 at no additional charge. Prices are $200 and $250, respectively.

</strong><strong>Ring Video Doorbell 2 with free Amazon Echo Show 5</strong><strong> </strong><strong> — $200

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 runs on a battery but can be hooked up to an existing doorbell wiring. The included rechargeable battery pack connects to a power source through a mini-USB cable, although you’ll need to find your own power adapter. A single full charge takes a few hours and will last between six months and a year.

Setting up the doorbell is simple both for iOS and Android devices. When the doorbell button is pressed, it will send an immediate notification to your phone and will activate a shrill chime from its speaker. When the motion detector senses a movement, it will begin recording a Full HD 1080p video. Sensitivity can be adjusted to tweak motion zones and to reduce false alerts. Alerts can be scheduled or disabled.

With easy installation, versatile configuration, and simple app control, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 makes a great first line of defense in your home. You can order this smart doorbell with a free Amazon Echo Show 5 tossed in for only $200 on Best Buy or $199 from Amazon.

Buy at Best Buy

</strong><strong>Ring Video Doorbell Pro with free Amazon Echo Show 5</strong><strong> </strong><strong> — $250

With the Video Doorbell Pro, Ring expands upon the functionalities of the original Video Doorbell to deliver a more premium experience. It’s also 20% thinner than the Video Doorbell 2, but the tradeoff for this slimmer design is that it requires hardline power.

The Pro model excels in the imaging front. Its 1080p camera has a 160 x 100-degree field of view which covers entryways well. Images are crisp for both daytime and nighttime, even within 10 feet of the lens. It’s also equipped with advanced motion detection that allows you to specify areas to monitor the camera’s field of view.

A true smart doorbell, the Video Doorbell Pro integrates with Alexa. Images can be displayed through a Fire TV or Echo Show device. You can even answer the door via the Echo Show. Best Buy’s offer is especially perfect as you no longer have to buy a separate Echo device to enjoy this feature. Purchase the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for only $250 from Best Buy or $249 from Amazon and get a free bundled Amazon Echo Show 5.

Buy at Best Buy

Looking for more? Visit our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on smart home and security devices.

