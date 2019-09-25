Get a free Google Home Hub with this Nest Hello smart doorbell on Best Buy

Video doorbells not only allow your visitors to ring the buzzer so that you’ll let them in, but these smart home devices also send you a notification and a live video feed of the person at the door on your phone, whether you’re at home or elsewhere. Most of them are equipped with two-way audio so that you can tell someone, a salesperson perhaps, that you’re not interested in whatever he’s offering without having to leave your couch. One such device that does all these and more is the Nest Hello smart doorbell. If you purchase it right now on Best Buy for $230, you’ll get a free Google Home Hub, a tiny 7-inch tablet that allows you to control other smart home devices, including the Nest Hello. That’s a whopping $130 worth of savings. This promo will last until October 12 so you better hurry.

The Nest Hello smart doorbell is one of our best video doorbells for 2019 and the recipient of a nearly perfect score in our review in 2018. The device itself is sleek and slinky, measuring 4.6 x 1.7 x 1 inches with rounded corners. On it, you’ll find the doorbell button illuminated by a blue ring with the camera right above it. Because of its small size, it doesn’t have onboard power. It requires a wired connection with 16 to 24 volts of power, which can be an issue for old houses. Despite this little snag, the installation itself is pretty easy. Nest has packaged this video doorbell with everything that you need to install it, including a drill bit, and all you need to do is follow the instructions on the Nest app.

The Nest app provides you with a 24/7 video feed of your front door and stills taken during the last three hours, which are triggered by either motion, sound, or the doorbell itself being rang. In order to access full video recordings, you can subscribe to Nest Aware for $5 a month. The camera’s 4:3 160-degree field of vision is more than sufficient to capture high-quality, full-body images of visitors, and images remained reasonably sharp even when taking advantage of digital zoom. Even at night or overcast days, images captured are 100% visible, thanks to integrated night vision. You can also converse with the person at the door via the two-way audio.

The Nest Hello has one feature that can’t be found (so far) in other video doorbells: Facial recognition. This technology has the ability to learn the faces of your frequent visitors over time and inform you by their name on the app. Unfortunately, this nifty little feature only comes with Nest Aware and is only supported in locations where facial recognition is permissible by law.

The Nest Hello is a premium door dinger that offers high-quality imaging, intelligence, and convenience and is one of the best smart doorbells that money can buy. Order yours today on Best Buy and get a free Google Home Hub.

