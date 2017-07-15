Our 5 favorite Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend

You can save a lot of money by buying repackaged items from Amazon Warehouse. So if you’re planning to do some online shopping this weekend, check out our handpicked best tech deals available right now. These weekend Warehouse deals can save you more than $100 on brand-name gadgets including a smartwatch, Chromebook, some gaming peripherals, and more.

Our Favorite

The weekend is the perfect time for kicking back and doing some gaming, especially on those days when it’s just too hot and muggy to enjoy the great outdoors. Our favorite Amazon Warehouse deal for this week includes two purpose-built gaming mice: The Razer Naga Chroma MMO and the Naga Hex V2 MOBA (which is one of Digital Trends’ own favorites). The latest editions of these popular mice boast numerous programmable buttons and a boosted DPI of 16,000 for a wide range of customization options to suit your gaming needs.

The Razer Naga Hex V2 MOBA can be yours from Amazon Warehouse for $36 in “very good” condition and $38 in “like-new” condition. That’s down $42 to 44 from its normal price of $80 for a new one. The Naga Chroma MMO mouse is also available for $34 in “very good” condition. That’s a discount of $29 off of its price of $6 for a new one.

More Warehouse Favorites

Looking for more savings? Here are some other great Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend:

Steam controller: If you’re more of a gamepad type of person, Valve’s Steam controller features a unique design that offers a ton of configuration options. Normally $50 new, this gamepad can be yours for $33 in “good” condition, $35 in “very good” condition, or $37 in “like new” condition. You’ll enjoy discounts of $13 to 17.

Asus C202 Chromebook: Chromebooks are great lightweight notebooks once you get a handle on what the Linux-based Chrome OS can do. The rugged and water-resistant 11.6-inch Asus C202 is our favorite budget Chromebook and is already affordable at it's new price of $199, but Amazon Warehouse has them in "like-new" condition for just $158, providing an extra $41 savings.

Hamilton Beach 49980A coffee maker: If your coffee maker is on its last legs or you're just looking for an upgrade, the 49980A from Hamilton Beach can brew full pots as well as single-cup servings. This coffee maker is available in "like-new" condition for $46, giving you a discount of $16 off its normal $62 price.

Asus ZenWatch 2: We've saved one of the best for last: Our final weekend Warehouse deal — and the one that offers the most savings — is the Asus ZenWatch 2. This Android smartwatch would usually set you back $188 for a new one, but at just $73 in "very good" condition, you can score a solid $118 discount.

Remember that Amazon Warehouse inventory is limited and these low prices won’t last forever. If something catches your eye, be sure to act fast before it’s out of stock. If you’re curious about how Amazon Warehouse works, feel free to read more about how these items are inspected, tested, and graded.

MORE DEALS

