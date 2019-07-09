Share

Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15, but Amazon is already offering a bunch of great deals leading up to the big sale. This is a boon for shoppers who don’t have the Prime membership required to take advantage of Prime Day deals. And if you’re building a gaming PC and are on the hunt for a GPU (arguably the most important part of a gaming rig), then now’s your chance to score the AMD Radeon RX 590 and save some money without crippling your build.

Assembling a custom-built desktop computer used to be something that was outside the experience of all but the most dedicated PC gamers. Thankfully, the proliferation of PC gaming (not to mention a plethora of online tutorials on the subject, including our own, that make the process much less intimidating to the uninitiated) means that more and more people are opting to fine-tune their setups and save cash by building their own computers. With Nvidia and AMD rolling out their latest graphics cards, it’s also a good time to grab a slightly older but still good unit like the Radeon RX 590 at a discount.

Buy at Amazon

The Radeon RX 590 is one of AMD’s newer mid-range offerings in its series of Polaris graphics cards, comparable in performance to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070. It handily out-competes the Nvidia GTX 1060, which has stood tall among the best mid-range cards for some time. That’s not a huge surprise: The Radeon TX 590 packs 8GB of DDR5 VRAM compared to the 1060’s 6GB VRAM, and being an update to AMD’s RX line, the Radeon RX 590 delivers a significant performance boost over the aging RX 580.

Amazon has a few models of the AMD Radeon RX 590 on sale right now at prices ranging from $210 to $216: The XFX Radeon RX 590 comes factory-overclocked and is available for $210 ($70 off), while the Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 rings in at the same price but without the factory overclock. The Sapphire Nitro+ RX 590, on sale for $216 ($73 off), is a variant that comes with a dual BIOS which allows you to set two modes: overclocked for gaming and silent for regular everyday use.

Looking for Prime Day computing deals? We’ve found laptop deals, MacBook deals, and Dell G5 gaming laptops ahead of Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.