Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon has a killer deal on the AMD Radeon RX 590 GPU ahead of Prime Day

Lucas Coll
By
AMD Radeon RX 590

Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15, but Amazon is already offering a bunch of great deals leading up to the big sale. This is a boon for shoppers who don’t have the Prime membership required to take advantage of Prime Day deals. And if you’re building a gaming PC and are on the hunt for a GPU (arguably the most important part of a gaming rig), then now’s your chance to score the AMD Radeon RX 590 and save some money without crippling your build.

Assembling a custom-built desktop computer used to be something that was outside the experience of all but the most dedicated PC gamers. Thankfully, the proliferation of PC gaming (not to mention a plethora of online tutorials on the subject, including our own, that make the process much less intimidating to the uninitiated) means that more and more people are opting to fine-tune their setups and save cash by building their own computers. With Nvidia and AMD rolling out their latest graphics cards, it’s also a good time to grab a slightly older but still good unit like the Radeon RX 590 at a discount.

Buy at Amazon

The Radeon RX 590 is one of AMD’s newer mid-range offerings in its series of Polaris graphics cards, comparable in performance to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070. It handily out-competes the Nvidia GTX 1060, which has stood tall among the best mid-range cards for some time. That’s not a huge surprise: The Radeon TX 590 packs 8GB of DDR5 VRAM compared to the 1060’s 6GB VRAM, and being an update to AMD’s RX line, the Radeon RX 590 delivers a significant performance boost over the aging RX 580.

Amazon has a few models of the AMD Radeon RX 590 on sale right now at prices ranging from $210 to $216: The XFX Radeon RX 590 comes factory-overclocked and is available for $210 ($70 off), while the Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 rings in at the same price but without the factory overclock. The Sapphire Nitro+ RX 590, on sale for $216 ($73 off), is a variant that comes with a dual BIOS which allows you to set two modes: overclocked for gaming and silent for regular everyday use.

Looking for Prime Day computing deals? We’ve found laptop deals, MacBook deals, and Dell G5 gaming laptops ahead of Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to send a text message from a computer
gamestop sees mobile apple future
Gaming

GameStop’s sale challenges Prime Day with Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation deals

GameStop's Game Days Summer Sale has begun, and it will run through July 20. The sale offers big discounts on video games, consoles, accessories, and collectibles, and is competing with Amazon's Prime Day.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amazon prime cyber monday
Web

Not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Here is everything you need to know

So what is Amazon Prime? Is the premium membership really worth the cost of admission? With Prime Day, Prime Photos, Twitch Prime, and more, it might be worth jumping on board Amazon's all-inclusive membership program.
Posted By Jon Martindale
table air standing desk tableair
Smart Home

Don't take work sitting down. These are the best standing desks of 2019

Sitting for 8 hours a day isn't exactly helping your body. Check out our picks for the best standing desks, whether you're looking for a simple add-on accessory or a standalone contraption made of wood and steel.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for July 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cuisinart dcc3200 amazon price cut
Deals

Amazon sweetens up the Cuisinart Programmable Coffee Maker with a 61% price cut

The Cuisinart Programmable Coffee Maker DCC-3200 is now selling at a discounted price of $71 on Amazon. With this 61% price cut, you actually get more in savings for a feature-laden coffeemaker.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals duo plus 60 6 qt 9 in 1 multi use programmable 3
Smart Home

Amazon drops the price on the Instant Pot Duo60 pressure cooker lower than ever

Amazon keeps on pouring on the deals so early shoppers win and competitors have to run to their pricing sheets to see what they can do. The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo60 is on sale on Amazon for $60 but a $10 coupon cuts the price to $50.
Posted By Bruce Brown
JBL Charge 3 bluetooth speaker
Deals

JBL Charge 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker now 40% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day may still be a few days away, but there are already plenty of deals to be found on electronics all across Amazon, including that perfect summer speaker, like the JBL Charge 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, now just $90.
Posted By William Hank
crock pot sccpvl600s amazon deal
Deals

The Crock-Pot Cook & Carry Manual Slow Cooker gets a 41% price cut from Amazon

Crock-Pots make for a healthier and economical cooking alternative. Amazon currently has a hot deal on the Crock-Pot Cook & Carry Manual Slow Cooker that brings its list price of $50 down by $41%. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Save on Nintendo Switch consoles, controllers, and games during Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day is the perfect time to build up your Nintendo Switch collection or even buy the console itself. You can expect big deals on everything from console bundles to controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Lenovo ThinkPad X390 review
Deals

The ThinkPad T480 laptop gets a big 25% price cut for Lenovo’s July sale

If you’re shopping for a laptop, now’s a good time with numerous retailers running summer sales to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day. Lenovo’s “Black Friday in July” event has the ThinkPad T480 marked down by a generous discount…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sprint
Deals

Sprint Unlimited Kickstart is a service plan that’s actually worth switching for

Are you looking for a new carrier, or are you open to switching if it can save some cash? Sprint's new Unlimited Kickstart service offers unlimited text, talk, and data for just $25 per month -- with no restrictive annual contract.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mario kart tour free to start
Gaming

Kohls drops a glorious deal on this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle

Kohls is currently selling a bundle containing Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and it includes the Joy-Con steering wheel shell and a sturdy case to store your new console.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Alienware and Dell G5 gaming laptops get big discounts ahead of Prime Day

Dell’s Black Friday in July sale is a good opportunity to save big on a new gaming laptop: We’ve rounded up a couple of the best deals right here. including discounts on a budget-friendly gaming machine as well as a high-end Alienware…
Posted By Lucas Coll