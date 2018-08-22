Grab a pair of Anker noise-canceling headphones for just $80

Share

When you don a pair of headphones, you aren’t just listening to music — you’re looking to block out to the world around you to some extent. How well you do this, however, is entirely dependent on what headphones you are using. If you choose to rely on some cheap earbuds for noise canceling, you’re going to have a bad time. Without the proper tech, you’ll likely find yourself in an awkward state of “audio limbo” where the music in your ears starts to intermingle with the loud crunches of your overly snacky co-worker.

The best way to avoid getting caught in such a situation is to make sure you have a trusty pair of noise-canceling headphones at the ready. With brands like Bose, Beats by Dre, and Sennheiser leading the market, finding a decent pair of headphones you can actually afford can be quite difficult. If you’re looking for something a bit more reasonably priced, the Anker Soundcore wireless headphones are a great option, especially right now. From now until Sunday, September 2, you can use the exclusive promo code SDCORENC to receive a $19 discount, lowering the price to just $80.

These Soundcore Space wireless headphones utilize hybrid noise-cancelation technology to reduce low-frequency sound by up to 93 percent. Its premium Lithium-ion battery will allow up to 20 hours of continuous playtime in Bluetooth noise-canceling mode, so you’ll potentially only need to put up with external sounds for 4 hours out of any given day. It also comes with a convenient folding design and a hard-shell travel case, so it’s super-easy to take with you on the go. You can also adjust the music and volume with a handy on-ear touchpad that instantly responds yo your commands. If you’re looking for a pair of affordable wireless headphones, this pair from Anker are an excellent choice.

To receive the full discount, all you need to do is enter the code SDCORENC at checkout. Normally priced at $99, this offer nets you $19 of sweet savings. Savings you can use to buy the matching Soundcore Bluetooth speaker, which is also on sale right now.

$80 | Amazon

Looking for more great stuff? Find headphone deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.