Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on curved gaming monitors

Aaron Mamiit
By

So you just spent upwards of $1,000 on some great gaming PC deals, and want to maximize the potential of your new rig. It will be hard to appreciate today’s games if you’re still using a low-resolution monitor that’s not optimized for modern graphics. It’s highly recommended that you go for curved monitors, as they provide advantages that include a more immersive gaming experience, reduced glare and reflections, and the potential to save on desk space, according to our computer monitor buying guide.

The best monitors don’t come cheap, but fortunately, you can stretch your budget by taking advantage of gaming monitor deals from retailers like Best Buy, which is actually having a flash sale on curved gaming monitors from brands like AOC, Samsung, and Gigabyte. Here are some of the best offers that are still available, but you need to act fast and check out your purchase as soon as possible because there’s no telling how long stocks will last.

24-inch AOC G2 Series Curved Monitor — $190, was $210

The AOC G2 Series curved monitor with a space battle on the screen.

The AOC G2 Series curved monitor comes with a 24-inch screen featuring Full HD resolution for sharp images, not just for gaming but also for watching streaming content and getting work done, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive viewing experience. The monitor is capable of an up to 165Hz refresh rate to minimize stuttering, and a 1ms response time to eliminate blurring during fast-paced sequences. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology, which synchronizes the monitor’s refresh rate to your GPU’s rendering to avoid tearing during gameplay.

32-inch Samsung T55 Series Curved Monitor — $260, was $300

The Samsung T55 curved monitor with a surfer riding a wave on the screen.

If you want a larger screen, check out the 32-inch, Full HD display of the Samsung T55 Series curved monitor with a 1000R curvature, all in a compact design with nearly no bezels to minimize distractions. It offers a 4ms response time for precise gaming, and a 75Hz refresh rate so you can fully enjoy your games and videos. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, and it can connect to both digital and analog devices through its HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort inputs. The flicker-free display will prevent your eyes from straining even after playing for a long time.

34-inch Gigabyte UltraWide Monitor — $400, was $450

The Gigabyte UltraWide Monitor with a city landscape on the screen.

The Gigabyte UltraWide monitor features a 34-inch screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 1500R curvature, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time, all combining for a display that enables fluid gameplay, lifelike colors, and an overall improved experience from traditional monitors. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology, with an immersive ultrawide aspect ratio of 21:9. Its ergonomic design allows for tilt and height adjustments so you can position the screen at the perfect angle, and it offers two DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs so you can quickly switch between multiple sources.

34-inch Samsung G5 Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor — $450, was $550

The Samsung G5 Odyssey curved gaming monitor with an astronaut in a spaceship on the screen.

The Samsung G5 Odyssey curved gaming monitor pushes the boundaries of modern video game graphics with its 34-inch Ultra WQHD monitor that offers realistic details and reduces distractions, and a 1000R curvature that fills your peripheral vision for a complete gaming experience. The monitor offers a 165Hz refresh rate that eliminates lag and blur, even in sequences with super-quick visuals, and a 1ms response time that ensures your on-screen performance is as fast as your real-world reflexes. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology that solves tearing, stuttering, and input latency, as well as HDR10 that brings video game scenes to life with clear details, deep blacks, and luminous whites.

