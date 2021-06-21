When it comes to Prime Day deals, we keep a special eye out for everyone’s favorite, Prime Day Apple deals, because we know how hard it is to find discounts on Apple products. And this deal on Apple Airpods is, quite frankly, the reason Prime Day exists. Right now, at Amazon, you can get Apple AirPods with Charging Casefor only $119. That’s $40 off the regular price of $159. We don’t see discounts like this on Apple AirPods every day — don’t let these get away.

While Apple has offered several versions since the Apple AirPods 2 emerged (like the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max), these remain one of the best ways to connect to your music, calls, or content — and they are rarely this cheap. Apple made huge leaps forward in the wireless earbud category when it launched the AirPods, offering the H1 chip, long battery life, and incredible Bluetooth connectivity.

The sound quality of these earbuds is unrivaled because of Apple’s H1 chip. It provides crystal-clear sound from the moment the buds go in your ear. Hear music the way it was supposed to be heard, and clearly connect over calls with friends, work, and family. And of course, because this is Apple, the design of the Apple AirPods is both ergonomic and incredibly sightly. Users love the comfort of these buds and you’ll be able to leave them in for hours (they stay put, too; runners love them). Additionally, Apple AirPods are easy to set up and coordinate easily with your favorite devices, like your Apple Watch, and your iPhone, as well as larger devices (for when you’re watching your favorite shows or working on calls) like your MacBook, iPad, and home theater. Siri is here to help too so that your voice assistant can alert you to texts, or go to the next podcast, all hands-free.

Best of all, these AirPods offer continuous, uninterrupted use for up to 24 hours with the (wired) charging case (included). You will have a decent five hours of listening time on a single charge, but with the charging case on hand, you’re loaded with up to 24 hours of battery life. This means that you don’t have to worry about charging your AirPods until bedtime — and that you can talk or listen all day long.

There are plenty of wireless earbud options on the market, but none look quite so good, or work so well, as the Apple Airpods. Right now, get this pair of Apple Airpods with Charging Case (wired) for only $119. Originally priced at $159, that means you can save $40, as long as you act quickly.

More Prime Day Apple AirPod deals

Want to see what other Apple products are available for Prime Day? Check out these Prime Day iPad deals, Prime Day Apple Watch deals, and Prime Day MacBooks deals. And we’ve rounded up some other Prime Day AirPods deals below.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

