Apple AirPods deals like this are the reason Prime Day exists

When it comes to Prime Day deals, we keep a special eye out for everyone’s favorite, Prime Day Apple deals, because we know how hard it is to find discounts on Apple products. And this deal on Apple Airpods is, quite frankly, the reason Prime Day exists. Right now, at Amazon, you can get Apple AirPods with Charging Casefor only $119. That’s $40 off the regular price of $159. We don’t see discounts like this on Apple AirPods every day — don’t let these get away.

While Apple has offered several versions since the Apple AirPods 2 emerged (like the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max), these remain one of the best ways to connect to your music, calls, or content — and they are rarely this cheap. Apple made huge leaps forward in the wireless earbud category when it launched the AirPods, offering the H1 chip, long battery life, and incredible Bluetooth connectivity.

The sound quality of these earbuds is unrivaled because of Apple’s H1 chip. It provides crystal-clear sound from the moment the buds go in your ear. Hear music the way it was supposed to be heard, and clearly connect over calls with friends, work, and family. And of course, because this is Apple, the design of the Apple AirPods is both ergonomic and incredibly sightly. Users love the comfort of these buds and you’ll be able to leave them in for hours (they stay put, too; runners love them). Additionally, Apple AirPods are easy to set up and coordinate easily with your favorite devices, like your Apple Watch, and your iPhone, as well as larger devices (for when you’re watching your favorite shows or working on calls) like your MacBook, iPad, and home theater. Siri is here to help too so that your voice assistant can alert you to texts, or go to the next podcast, all hands-free.

Best of all, these AirPods offer continuous, uninterrupted use for up to 24 hours with the (wired) charging case (included). You will have a decent five hours of listening time on a single charge, but with the charging case on hand, you’re loaded with up to 24 hours of battery life. This means that you don’t have to worry about charging your AirPods until bedtime — and that you can talk or listen all day long.

There are plenty of wireless earbud options on the market, but none look quite so good, or work so well, as the Apple Airpods. Right now, get this pair of Apple Airpods with Charging Case (wired) for only $119. Originally priced at $159, that means you can save $40, as long as you act quickly.

More Prime Day Apple AirPod deals

Want to see what other Apple products are available for Prime Day? Check out these Prime Day iPad deals, Prime Day Apple Watch deals, and Prime Day MacBooks deals. And we’ve rounded up some other Prime Day AirPods deals below.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$171 $197
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$150 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$119 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren’t old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 -- with the main difference being they last for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
Only a few left!

Apple AirPods Max Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones

$519 $549
With stunning sound quality, plus awesome noise canceling and transparency modes, Apple has created a new standard for convenience and power in a set of wireless headphones.
Buy at Walmart
