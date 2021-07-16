If you’re on the hunt for wireless earbuds of the best quality, you shouldn’t just be looking for headphone deals. Apple and Samsung have extended their rivalry into the space, so you should take advantage of AirPods deals and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals as these devices continue to raise the bar in terms of performance and features.

Apple’s AirPods and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds don’t come cheap, but thankfully, retailers are offering discounts on certain models of the wireless earbuds. Amazon, a reliable source of such deals, is currently selling the Apple AirPods Pro at $52 off, bringing their price down to $197 from their original price of $249, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro aare being sold with a $30 discount, lowering their price to $170 from their original price of $200.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are wireless earbuds that are surprisingly easy to pair with your iOS devices. All you need to do is open the charging case and hold it near your iPhone or iPad. After the initial pairing, they will automatically connect as soon as you take them out of the case. With Apple’s H1 chip, digital assistant Siri is always listening, so you can just say “Hey Siri” and follow that with a voice command for extreme convenience.

When comparing the AirPods Pro and AirPods, the standout characteristics of the more advanced version of Apple’s wireless earbuds include IPX4 water resistance, which is enough to keep them safe from sweat during workouts and sudden rain; improved fit through customizable silicone tips; and active noise cancellation, using a combination of microphones and software to analyze and block out external noise.

The AirPods Pro are among the best earbuds that you can buy right now, especially for iPhone owners. You don’t have to pay full price for them though, as Amazon is offering a $52 discount that slashes their price to just $197 from their original price of $249. Discounts for Apple products are always popular though, so it’s unclear how long stocks will last. If you want to take advantage of this special offer for the AirPods Pro, you should hurry. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features active noise cancellation with advanced intelligent audio pass-through capabilities. A long press on either earbud activates audio pass-through, lowering the media that you’re listening to so that you can hear external noises. It’s also activated when the wireless earbuds detect that you’re speaking, so you don’t have to take them out when you need to talk to someone.

When comparing the Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds+, the Galaxy Buds Pro provide the best sound quality and comfort, in addition to its active noise cancellation. They also provide IPX7 water resistance, which can prevent damage to the wireless earbuds even when they’re immersed up to three feet deep for half an hour.

If you’re seeking an alternative to the popular AirPods, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro may be the best available option. Making the wireless earbuds an even more attractive purchase is Amazon’s $30 discount, which brings their price down to just $170 from their original price of $200. There’s a chance that the deal will suddenly disappear, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

You might already be aiming to buy the Apple AirPods Pro or the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, but you may also be thinking about looking at alternatives. Fortunately, there are many other offers from retailers, and here, we’ve gathered some of the best headphone deals that are currently available for you to shop.

