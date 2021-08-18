  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds both get $50 price cut at Staples today

By

Are you a long-time wired headphone user who is finally looking to cut the wire? Then you should be on the lookout for great wireless headphone deals that pair quickly with your devices. While Samsung and Apple are best known for their high-end flagship phones, these companies are also among the best manufacturers of consumer wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals and AirPods deals should definitely be on your radar, especially if you use a compatible Apple or Galaxy device. That’s why we wanted to let you know about these two amazing deals you can find at Staples right now. For Samsung users, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. These comfortable, all-day earbuds are available for just $100, which is $50 off its original price of $150. If you’re more interested in Apple deals, the Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for $199, which is $50 off the standard price of $249. You can find out more about these earbuds below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — $100, was $150

Galaxy Buds Wearing Man

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds+ review, we called it “slick and simple, with monster battery life.” For the price of other top-end earbuds, you get great comfort, solid audio quality, and a whopping 11 hours of battery life. That means you can use it during your morning jog and the entire workday and still have some juice left over to listen to some tunes before bed. The wireless charging case also offers another full charge, so the total battery life is around 22 hours.

They’re also remarkably comfortable, with a good seal in your ear, a lightweight body, and additional accessories that improve the fit even further. For music lovers, you’ll be glad to know that the Galaxy Buds+ has a pleasing, well-balanced sound, along with a great companion app that allows you to fine-tune the audio as much as you want. While it was released last year, when it comes to value, these headphones are still hard to beat — especially at their current sale price. You can get the Galaxy Buds+ right now at Staples for just $100, down $50 from the original price of $150. Click the “Buy Now” button below if you’re interested in this deal, but you need to do it soon. This deal could end at any time!

Apple AirPods Pro — $199, was $249

Airpods Pro

In our review of the Apple AirPods Pro, we raved about their noise cancellation, comfort, battery life, and sound quality and called them “a huge win for Apple.” The Apple AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds you can get if you own an Apple device. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you get seamless pairing and stable connectivity with most Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks. If you’re always on calls, the built-in microphone on the AirPods Pro are among the best for any wireless earbuds, providing crystal clear audio capture even if you’re moving or in a noisy environment. Thanks to the custom speaker driver and Apple’s calibration, the sound quality is stellar for all types of content, whether it’s music, movies, or podcasts. The battery life on these can go up to five hours on a single charge, and the case provides an additional 24 hours of power.

They’re also remarkably comfortable, thanks to their nice, versatile fit and high-quality materials. If you were thinking about purchasing a pair of Apple AirPods Pros, this is the perfect time to get them. They’re on sale for just $199, down from their original price of $249. But you should hurry – we’re not sure when this deal ends!

More headphone deals

While the Galaxy Buds and AirPods Pro are among the most popular headphones on the market, there are plenty of good options across a variety of price points as well. We’ve put together a compilation of the best headphone deals you can get right now, and you can check them out below.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$196 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$20 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$180 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$93 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything we saw at Pokémon Presents: Arceus details, Go updates, and more

A Hisuian Growlithe in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Apple TV 4K just got a MASSIVE price cut at Walmart — lowest-ever price

Apple TV 4K 4th Gen on a white background.

This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

HP 15-dw1001wm laptop on a white background.

Bose QuietComfort 45 pricing, specs, and images detailed in new leak

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones.

VPN Free Trial: All the services that offer a free trial in 2021

private internet access vpn on sale right now best services feat 720x720

Ditch the free VPN with this incredible NordVPN deal — SAVE $225!

best vpns for mac nordvpn vpn

Get a curved 4K gaming monitor for $140 less with this awesome Dell deal

The 32-inch Dell S3221QS curved 4K monitor with a forest scene on the screen.

The best video-editing software for 2021

Realme GT Master Edition hands-on review: Quirky but confusing phones

The Realme GT Master Edition's camera module.

New Audio-Technica M50xBT2 headphones add new features, retain iconic design

Audio Technica ATH M50xBT2 cups seen from the side.

Jabra’s latest earbuds are insanely small and can improve your hearing

Woman wearing Jabra Enhance Plus true wireless earbuds.

The Realme Book is the smartphone brand’s first try at a laptop

Realme Book laptop.

Fantastic student laptops are ridiculously cheap at Dell today

The Dell Inspiron 14 laptop, open with a picture of two friends on the screen.