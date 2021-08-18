Are you a long-time wired headphone user who is finally looking to cut the wire? Then you should be on the lookout for great wireless headphone deals that pair quickly with your devices. While Samsung and Apple are best known for their high-end flagship phones, these companies are also among the best manufacturers of consumer wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals and AirPods deals should definitely be on your radar, especially if you use a compatible Apple or Galaxy device. That’s why we wanted to let you know about these two amazing deals you can find at Staples right now. For Samsung users, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. These comfortable, all-day earbuds are available for just $100, which is $50 off its original price of $150. If you’re more interested in Apple deals, the Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for $199, which is $50 off the standard price of $249. You can find out more about these earbuds below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — $100, was $150

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds+ review, we called it “slick and simple, with monster battery life.” For the price of other top-end earbuds, you get great comfort, solid audio quality, and a whopping 11 hours of battery life. That means you can use it during your morning jog and the entire workday and still have some juice left over to listen to some tunes before bed. The wireless charging case also offers another full charge, so the total battery life is around 22 hours.

They’re also remarkably comfortable, with a good seal in your ear, a lightweight body, and additional accessories that improve the fit even further. For music lovers, you’ll be glad to know that the Galaxy Buds+ has a pleasing, well-balanced sound, along with a great companion app that allows you to fine-tune the audio as much as you want. While it was released last year, when it comes to value, these headphones are still hard to beat — especially at their current sale price. You can get the Galaxy Buds+ right now at Staples for just $100, down $50 from the original price of $150. Click the “Buy Now” button below if you’re interested in this deal, but you need to do it soon. This deal could end at any time!

Apple AirPods Pro — $199, was $249

In our review of the Apple AirPods Pro, we raved about their noise cancellation, comfort, battery life, and sound quality and called them “a huge win for Apple.” The Apple AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds you can get if you own an Apple device. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you get seamless pairing and stable connectivity with most Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks. If you’re always on calls, the built-in microphone on the AirPods Pro are among the best for any wireless earbuds, providing crystal clear audio capture even if you’re moving or in a noisy environment. Thanks to the custom speaker driver and Apple’s calibration, the sound quality is stellar for all types of content, whether it’s music, movies, or podcasts. The battery life on these can go up to five hours on a single charge, and the case provides an additional 24 hours of power.

They’re also remarkably comfortable, thanks to their nice, versatile fit and high-quality materials. If you were thinking about purchasing a pair of Apple AirPods Pros, this is the perfect time to get them. They’re on sale for just $199, down from their original price of $249. But you should hurry – we’re not sure when this deal ends!

While the Galaxy Buds and AirPods Pro are among the most popular headphones on the market, there are plenty of good options across a variety of price points as well. We’ve put together a compilation of the best headphone deals you can get right now, and you can check them out below.

