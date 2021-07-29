The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!

There are very few things the 8th-generation iPad can’t do. If you are looking to update an older iPad, or to step from a laptop to an iPad for your home/work balance, or you just finally want to get your hands on the best tablet out there, the iPad 10.2 has a ton to offer.

Now, the 32 GB of storage offered in the basic version of this iPad isn’t going to blow anyone away, but what it doesn’t have in storage, it makes up for in amazing features and design. At the same time, accessories for the iPad — like the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil — have made it so that, functionally, your tablet can serve as a laptop, and more, at a moment’s notice. With some help from the Cloud, this little tablet might take care of a lot of your computing needs.

Now, if your work involves heavy video or photo editing, you may need a MacBook Pro or something similar, but for most everyday uses, from taking notes and talking over Zoom to gaming and watching Hulu, an iPad is as good, or even better. And for these basic tasks you don’t even need the iPad Pro, thanks, in part, to the new operating system. When Apple debuted the 10.2-inch iPad in 2019, the company also premiered iPadOS, which was a huge upgrade and gave the iPad its own operating system. It’s guided by the A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, which will make every move swift and smooth.

Apple is legendary for its screens, and this one is no exception. Featuring a retina display with nearly 3.5 million pixels, as well as an 8MP camera and 1080p HD video recording, you’re ensured the clearest, most detailed imagery.

One final feature this 10.2-inch iPad can boast about — that other iPads have lacked — is battery. A single charge will give you a whole day’s battery life (10 hours). And the 2020 version also has a Lightning connector, for even faster charging. And it’s ultra-portable, measuring 9.8 inches by 6.8 inches, while it’s only 0.29 inches thick, and weighs just 1.07 pounds. That’s ultralight compared to other tablets, and downright tiny compared to a laptop. Throw a case and a screen protector on there and it’s a dream for an on-the-go workstation. There’s not much better out there.

