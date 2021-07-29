  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

By
Picture shows Apple iPad 8th Generation in Space Gray

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!

There are very few things the 8th-generation iPad can’t do. If you are looking to update an older iPad, or to step from a laptop to an iPad for your home/work balance, or you just finally want to get your hands on the best tablet out there, the iPad 10.2 has a ton to offer.

Now, the 32 GB of storage offered in the basic version of this iPad isn’t going to blow anyone away, but what it doesn’t have in storage, it makes up for in amazing features and design. At the same time, accessories for the iPad — like the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil — have made it so that, functionally, your tablet can serve as a laptop, and more, at a moment’s notice. With some help from the Cloud, this little tablet might take care of a lot of your computing needs.

Now, if your work involves heavy video or photo editing, you may need a MacBook Pro or something similar, but for most everyday uses, from taking notes and talking over Zoom to gaming and watching Hulu, an iPad is as good, or even better. And for these basic tasks you don’t even need the iPad Pro, thanks, in part, to the new operating system. When Apple debuted the 10.2-inch iPad in 2019, the company also premiered iPadOS, which was a huge upgrade and gave the iPad its own operating system. It’s guided by the A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, which will make every move swift and smooth.

Apple is legendary for its screens, and this one is no exception. Featuring a retina display with nearly 3.5 million pixels, as well as an 8MP camera and 1080p HD video recording, you’re ensured the clearest, most detailed imagery.

One final feature this 10.2-inch iPad can boast about — that other iPads have lacked — is battery. A single charge will give you a whole day’s battery life (10 hours). And the 2020 version also has a Lightning connector, for even faster charging. And it’s ultra-portable, measuring 9.8 inches by 6.8 inches, while it’s only 0.29 inches thick, and weighs just 1.07 pounds. That’s ultralight compared to other tablets, and downright tiny compared to a laptop. Throw a case and a screen protector on there and it’s a dream for an on-the-go workstation. There’s not much better out there.

More tablet deals

Not completely sold on the iPad? We’ve collected a roundup of the very best tablet deals, below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$500 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Plus tablet+ Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription

$250 $300
The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet bundled with a Bluetooth keyboard case and 12-month Office 365 subscription is a portable productivity powerhouse.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet + Amazon Standing Case + 15W USB-C Charger

$160 $250
Save big with this bundle that includes the latest Fire HD 10 Tablet, a case that's also a stand, and a USB-C battery charger. Get all you need to use and protect your investment.
Buy at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet

$90 $120
Save money with this rcertified Fire HD 10 tablet and you'll also get the same limited warranty that comes with new tablets. With this deal you'll have all the advantages of a 10-inch HD tablet.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Walmart just released a ton of amazing drone deals

Contixo F24 4K UHD Drone Bundle with Accessories on white background.

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for August 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

Best cheap laptop deals for August 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Grab a super cheap printer with Dell’s back-to-school sales

Epson EcoTank ET-3710 All-in-One Supertank Printer on white background.

Dell is practically giving away the Inspiron 15 laptop in back-to-school sale

A silver Dell Inspiron 15 Plus laptop with a nature photo on the screen.

Best cheap desktop computer deals for August 2021

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

The best iPadOS 14 tips and tricks

iPadOS14 feature image

Best cheap gaming deals for August 2021

father and son playing video games

Best cheap video game deals for August 2021

Best cheap PlayStation deals for August 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Best cheap PS Plus deals for August 2021

Best PS Plus deals

Alienware gaming monitors up to $290 off right now – hurry!

Alienware AW2720HF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

Hurry! This ridiculous Dell gaming laptop deal is flying off the shelves!

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop with Code Vein on the screen.