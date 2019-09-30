Walmart drops great deal on this 10.5-inch Apple iPad Air tablet

The Apple iPad Pro currently sits on top of our list as the best tablet available in the market today. However, you’ll need to shell out around $700 to get your hands on one, and it might be a bit hefty for some. If you’re looking for the best iPad deal, a cheaper alternative, is this Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air. While it usually retails at $500, Walmart has cut $41 off its price, making it now available for only $459. Order yours today and don’t let this chance slip away.

Designed to be light and portable, you can take the iPad Air anywhere with you. It utilizes a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for heightened personal security, so you’ll not worry about other people getting access to your files. It also supports Apple Pay to give you added protection for all your online transactions.

Showcasing its stunning 10.5-inch Retina screen with a True Tone innovation, it enables the display to adapt its color temperature to any given lighting. As a result, the presentation seems more natural, helping you to reduce eye strain, especially in long working hours. Not just that, the iPad Air is also great for binge-watching your favorite movies and TV shows with its 2,224 x 1,668 resolution that produces immersive pictures with vivid colors and accuracy.

This iPad Air flaunts an 8-megapixel rear shooter proficient of capturing HDR photos and Full HD videos, and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera that’s ideal for FaceTime HD. It is also equipped with an A12 Bionic Chip that allows it to run heavy applications with exceptional speed and performance. You can browse the web for up to 10 hours when connected via Wi-Fi thanks to its long-lasting battery capacity. When you run out of juice, a lightning connector will get you back to work in no time.

For an all-around functionality, this iPad supports the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard that you can use to draw sketches or write down notes. However, it is sold individually so you need to purchase one to unlock the tablet’s full potential. Take advantage of this awesome deal and snatch the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air at Walmart for only $459 instead of $500, and enjoy as much as $41 worth of savings.

