  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon discounts iPad Mini and iPad Pro in time for back-to-school

By

A new tablet is an ideal addition when you’re getting prepared for back-to-school season and right now, the Apple iPad Mini and iPad Pro are discounted as part of Amazon’s back-to-school sales. They’re ideal for both studying from campus and at home with current deals saving you between $25 and $50 on the high-end tablets.

Apple iPad Mini — $350, was $400

With a $50 price cut, the Apple iPad Mini is only $350 and the ideal price for the discerning student who wants to enjoy some great Apple technology when they head back to class. The latest model, the Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) uses an A12 Bionic chip which is plenty fast enough to cope with all your preferred productivity app needs, while also giving you the ideal opportunity to dive into your favorite Apple Arcade games. It uses a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and Wide Colors technology so all the colors pop on screen and look fantastic.

There are other great features, too, like a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for security, an 8MP back camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera for great selfies. Up to 10 hours of battery life means you won’t have to worry about recharging through the busiest of studying days.

With $50 off the usual price, the Apple iPad Mini is super appealing to those looking for something a little more portable than a laptop.

Apple iPad Pro — $979, was $1,000

Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

Ordinarily priced at $1,000, you can enjoy a modest reduction of $25 on Apple’s most powerful tablet yet — the Apple iPad Pro. The best iPad yet made by Apple, the iPad Pro 12.9 has an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display that means everything looks truly stunning. It uses technology like ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color to ensure that colors pop on screen at all times, so whatever you’re doing looks fantastic. An A12Z bionic chip means you get to enjoy the fastest processor available for any iPad right now, ensuring whether you’re playing a game or typing up a document, the iPad reacts super speedily.

Related

128GB of storage means you won’t run out any time soon either, even if you’re snapping away with the tablet’s 12MP wide camera or 10MP Ultra Wide camera. If you’re keen to turn this into a form of laptop, there’s support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil as well.

The $25 price reduction may be modest but discounts aren’t easy to come by for this high-end device so it could be ideal timing if you want to upgrade the device you rely on to study.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, Surface, and Pixel tablet deals for August 2020

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

The best iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) cases

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 2018 review 5848 1920x1272

3 Apple deals you can’t afford to miss today

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

Hurry! AirPods Pro, iPad Mini in the discount bin — save up to $50

apple airpods gen 2 pro samsung galaxy buds deals amazon best buy fathers day 2020 review db 12 720x720

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop on sale for only $900 — but not for long

samsung galaxy book flex vs dell xps 13 2 in 1 03 768x6400

Klipsch x McLaren true wireless earphones bring Formula 1 styling to your ears

Klipsch x McLaren T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: 5 deals you can’t afford to miss

How to watch Palm Springs online: Stream the new Lonely Island film

The best desktop monitor deals for July 2020

The best Apple iPhone deals for July 2020

These are the best cheap gaming PC deals for July 2020

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Death Stranding for PC has already received a price cut

Death Stranding Norman Reedus

This 65-inch Hisense 4K TV is on sale for only $400 at Best Buy

hisense l8e l10e laser tv cedia 2018

This could be the best Microsoft Office deal we’ve ever seen

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2020