iPad Pro, Surface Pro 7, MacBook Air prices slashed for Memorial Day

Looking for a new portable laptop or 2-in-1 hybrid? There are some great Memorial Day sales on right now with substantial discounts for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Apple MacBook Air, and Apple iPad Pro. With major price cuts at Amazon and Best Buy, this is the ideal opportunity to upgrade your portable workstation.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $700, was $960

With a massive $260 taken off the price of the base model right now at Best Buy, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 starts at only $700 depending on the configuration you choose. The 2-in-1 device is ideal if you can’t decide between a laptop or a tablet, with a 12.3-inch touch screen, Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB memory, and 128GB SSD. The system promises to have an all-day battery and it’s lightweight too, so it’s perfect for taking out and about with you or simply using it from the comfort of your couch or home office setup. The system has been recently upgraded with a 10th-gen Intel core processor so it promises to be over two times faster than the Surface Pro 6 while still offering that great battery life. Whether you’re catching up on Netflix, working on a report, or sketching out a drawing, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 will keep up with you.

Apple MacBook Air — $950, was $1000

Keen to embrace MacOS as your operating system of choice? Right now, there are modest price reductions for the MacBook Air — the most portable of all the Apple laptops out there. The base spec MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop will suit the needs of many looking for a portable system to use for most productivity tasks, with a 10th generation Intel i3 processor, 8GB memory, and 256GB storage space. There’s a $50 price cut on this model as well as the i5 variant at Best Buy, bringing prices below the $1,000 mark for the base configuration. The system provides an 11-hour battery life so it’s ideal for when you want to head out for a while. With classic Apple good looks you may never go back to Windows after spending some time with speedy MacOS.

Apple iPad Pro — $963, was $1000

The most powerful iPad ever seen, the Apple iPad Pro is only $963, reduced from $1,000, this Memorial Day courtesy of Amazon. The system offers a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with an A12Z Bionic processor chip to ensure it never misses a beat no matter what you’re doing. Coupled with that is 128GB storage, a 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra-wide camera, and a 7MP TrueDepth front camera too. It also offers Face ID for security and supports Apple Pay too. Add on an Apple Pencil or keyboard and the iPad Pro is the kind of tablet that will easily outpace many laptops whether you’re using it for productivity apps or games via the Apple Arcade service. You can even use it to shoot and edit 4K video footage. Right now, you can grab the device for only $963, saving you $37 on the normal price.

