Have you seen the new iPhone 13 Pro yet? It looks fantastic, but perhaps even more exciting is what Verizon is offering new and existing customers. “Get the iPhone 13 Pro on us,” they’ve promised. You can pre-order the 13 Pro now, for free, using the current promotion, which we’ll dig into in a sec. Verizon is also hosting a big sale on cases and screen protectors, offering up to 25% off new iPhone 13 Pro gear. So, if you already ordered the phone, you can still take advantage of some excellent offers.

Back to that iPhone 13 Pro promotion. A new line is required to get the deal, and you’ll get up to $1,000 off when you trade in an eligible phone. It’s not as strict as you might think, though! As long as the phone you’re trading in doesn’t have battery damage — like swelling, leaking, or overheating — then you’re good to go, even if the phone is old or damaged! Verizon has also made some notable changes to how the device payment plan works, making it more accessible overall. You now have the option to choose between 30 or 24-month payment plans, whereas previously the 30-month plan was only available for a select few devices. You can check out that pre-order offer directly on Verizon’s site, or read more about it below! The iPhone 13 Pro will be delivered by Friday, September 24 on or close to the release date.

Kicking it up a notch, the iPhone 13 Pro introduces “the biggest Pro camera system upgrade ever.” Whether you’re snapping shots of your family, taking in the scenery, or trying to capture some professional-quality photos, the camera is lit! Plus, everything looks sharp, bright, and beautiful on the Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a fluid and responsive experience.

The new “lightning-fast” A15 Bionic chip delivers precisely the kind of performance improvements you’d want from a new iPhone model, and the superfast 5G mobile support ensures you have a reliable, speedy connection. It also features a more durable design, with a huge leap in battery life — about 2.5 hours extra for well over 20 hours of battery life in total. It charges quickly too! If that was too much of a spec drop for you, you can always pay a visit to Digital Trends’ Apple iPhone 13 Buying Guide, which really digs into everything we know about Apple’s newest lineup.

Generally, the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro, which is the model with the smallest storage capacity, is $1,000 at full retail price through Verizon. Then, there’s the 256GB for $1,100, the 512GB for $1,300, and the 1TB for $1,500. Depending on which model you choose, you can get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in and activation of a new line. That means you’re getting the brand new iPhone 13 Pro, as a pre-order before release, for free, or just about that if you want more storage. That is a crazy offer. And remember, you can take full advantage of those 24 and 30-month payment plans to offset the total cost of the phone. If you’re swapping from another carrier you’ll get an extra $500 via a virtual prepaid Mastercard. Verizon is currently offering a year of AMC+ with the purchase of new phones and its Unlimited plans, too! Basically, you’re making out like a bandit if you’re eligible for all of those promotions. We wouldn’t recommend sleeping on this deal, or these offers, they’ll be gone before you know it!

