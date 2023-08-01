 Skip to main content
Back to school PC deal: Mac Mini with M2 just crashed under $500

The Mac mini on a wooden table.
One of the best Apple deals today is thanks to Best Buy. Head over there and you can buy the Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip for $499 saving you $100 off the regular price of $599. While it might not be the M2 Pro model, it’s more than powerful enough for most people. Here’s a look at everything else you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Mini with M2

The Mac Mini is a great desktop computer, whether you’re going for the M2 Pro model or this one with a standard M2. The best desktop computer for home use, you get a powerful 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU which is great for multitasking or using graphics-intensive apps. Even games look a little better here than you’d usually see with Mac performance. Alongside that, there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That might sound low but Macs are good at optimizing performance so 8GB should be sufficient for most people. Of course, more storage space would be nice but it’s not essential.

Take a look at the differences between the M2 and M1 chip and you’ll soon see that it’s worth buying the latest chip. While it’s not as huge a leap as between Intel and M1, it’s still worth going for the upgrade. The Mac Mini is also super sleek and easy to place in your home office while taking up barely any room. Despite its size, it still has an advanced cooling system along with support for up to two displays, Wi-Fi 6E, and it has two Thunderbolt 4 ports as well.

Whether you’re looking for a new and powerful desktop computer for less, or you’re trying out macOS for the first time, the Mac Mini with M2 is an ideal device to check out. It’s effortless to use and sure to enhance your productivity.

Usually priced at $599, the Apple Mac Mini with M2 is down to $499 for a limited time only at Best Buy. The $100 saving makes all the difference to ensuring this is even better value than usual. Snap it up today before the deal ends soon.

