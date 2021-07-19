Looking for a high-end laptop and don’t want to spend a fortune? We’ve got some amazing deals lined up for you courtesy of Amazon and Dell, respectively. Right now, you can save a massive $300 on the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch at Amazon or a similarly huge $350 on the Dell XPS 15 at Dell if you’d prefer to go the Windows route. Whatever your operating system needs, both laptops will serve you well so if you want to invest in a great high-end laptop, now is your chance. Both offer exceptional screens on the move as well as high-end specs for video editing or even some light gaming while out and about. Be quick though as we’re expecting stock to be limited on both deals.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,400, was $1,750

With $350 off the Dell XPS 15 just got even more appealing. Coming from one of the best laptop brands out there, you’re sure of great performance. The laptop comes with a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, plus it has a gorgeous 15.6-inch 4K UHD OLED screen which means everything you see looks fantastic. Weighing only 4 pounds and offering a virtually borderless display, it looks great, too, and matches a laptop closer to the size of a 14-inch device so it’s ideally suited for portable use. Everything about it has been designed to be a little sleeker and more portable than before, right down to its webcam being smaller yet more effective than previous models.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch — $2,100, was $2,400

The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch has been one of the best 16-inch MacBooks for many years thanks to its high-end specs. With a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage, the MacBook Pro 16-inch also has an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card plus a gorgeous 16-inch Retina display. Other features include a Touch Bar, Touch ID support, and a six-speaker system with force-canceling woofers. The laptop is lightweight and stylish looking, too. If you’re looking to embrace the macOS lifestyle while on the move and you don’t want to miss out on a sizeable screen, this is the option to go for.

