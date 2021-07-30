  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple Watch 6, Garmin Watch get massive price cut at Amazon

By

The summer months, especially as we look toward the fall, are a great time to consider your health and fitness, and there are more versatile ways than ever to do so with these Apple Watch deals and Garmin Watch deals. Right now at Amazon, you can add health and fitness monitoring to your outdoor adventures and save $100 on the Garmin Instinct. Meanwhile, you can monitor your health and fitness while looking cool — and save $50 — with the Apple Watch Series 6.

Garmin Instinct — $200, was $300

Garmin Instinct
Kelly Hodgkins / Digital Trends

Looking for a no-nonsense, sturdy, versatile watch that won’t break the bank and will accompany you on all your camping, mountain biking, and hiking adventures? The Garmin Instinct might be for you. Using a classic monochromatic watch face as well as handy buttons for navigation, this rugged outdoor sports watch helps you track activities like running, biking, swimming, rowing, and stairs — just a few of the 25 activities it can monitor. There’s also a built-in heart rate monitor, a compass, and support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, as well as TrackBack, which helps you navigate back to your starting point if you’re hiking or backpacking. And this watch is built sturdy. It’s constructed with a fiber-reinforced polymer casing and has scratch-resistant, chemically strengthened glass, as well as raised bezels. And while it’s versatile enough for your outdoor adventures, its smartwatch features also cover the basics like notifications for texts, calls, and emails, so you’re never out of the loop.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) — $349, was $399

Apple Watch Series 6 with blue aluminum and deep navy sport band

If there is a better-looking smartwatch out there, we can’t find it. And the Apple Watch 6 is loaded with features, too. It has an always-on Retina display that’s 250% brighter outdoors when your wrist is down and 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch. With this smartwatch, you can receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts all from your wrist. And then there’s the health monitoring: You can measure your blood oxygen levels via a new sensor and app, as well as check your heart rhythm via the ECG app. There’s Apple Watch’s activity ring system (your own little robot personal trainer), which encourages you to stand more often, walk more, and be more active. And, of course, it can monitor things like your steps, calorie intake, and a ton more, and it has amazing accuracy, thanks to its GPS technology. This is one of the best smartwatches money can buy, and right now, you can take advantage of a rare Apple discount and save $50!

More smartwatch deals

Not sure if you need all the features of an Apple Watch? Not much of a hiker? No problem. We have you covered with our roundup of the best smartwatch deals below.

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$266 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth)

$190 $400
Trade in and get one of the best smartwatches in Samsung's catalog, to manage your life from your wrist, with heart health monitoring, advanced run coaching and auto workout tracking to keep you fit.
Buy at Samsung

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$270 $500
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth)

$350 $400
This stylish watch packs the power of a phone, watch, and fitness tracker into one sleek package for those looking to trade in. It doesn't have LTE, but it's still a worthy choice.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Sony WH1000XM3 are the best headphones at their price point — and super cheap

sony wh 1000m3 deal amazon cyber monday 2020 wh1000xm3

Here’s how you can sign up for Sling TV for free right now

epix showtime starz free with sling tv first month live streaming services lifestyle 2 768x512

Best cheap wireless mouse deals for July 2021

Logitech MX Master

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for August 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best cheap gaming PC deals for August 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Don’t skip this Dell XPS deal if you’re looking for a back-to-school laptop

microsoft surface pro 7 book 2 dell xps 13 apple macbook air 2019 pre memorial day sales laptop

This MASSIVE 4K TV just got an insane discount at Walmart

TCL 70S430 70-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

microsoft-surface-7-pro-with-type-cover

Best cheap external hard drive deals for August 2021

Western Digital 6TB My Book External Hard Drive

Both gaming laptops and gaming desktops are ridiculously cheap at Dell today

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming PC

Walmart is practically handing out the perfect back-to-school laptop

HP laptop with Windows 10 Home and an Intel Celeron processor.

The best cheap Razer deals for August 2021

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Best cheap laser printer deals for August 2021

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome