Apple Watch 6, Garmin Watch get massive price cut at Amazon

The summer months, especially as we look toward the fall, are a great time to consider your health and fitness, and there are more versatile ways than ever to do so with these Apple Watch deals and Garmin Watch deals. Right now at Amazon, you can add health and fitness monitoring to your outdoor adventures and save $100 on the Garmin Instinct. Meanwhile, you can monitor your health and fitness while looking cool — and save $50 — with the Apple Watch Series 6.

Garmin Instinct — $200, was $300

Looking for a no-nonsense, sturdy, versatile watch that won’t break the bank and will accompany you on all your camping, mountain biking, and hiking adventures? The Garmin Instinct might be for you. Using a classic monochromatic watch face as well as handy buttons for navigation, this rugged outdoor sports watch helps you track activities like running, biking, swimming, rowing, and stairs — just a few of the 25 activities it can monitor. There’s also a built-in heart rate monitor, a compass, and support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, as well as TrackBack, which helps you navigate back to your starting point if you’re hiking or backpacking. And this watch is built sturdy. It’s constructed with a fiber-reinforced polymer casing and has scratch-resistant, chemically strengthened glass, as well as raised bezels. And while it’s versatile enough for your outdoor adventures, its smartwatch features also cover the basics like notifications for texts, calls, and emails, so you’re never out of the loop.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) — $349, was $399

If there is a better-looking smartwatch out there, we can’t find it. And the Apple Watch 6 is loaded with features, too. It has an always-on Retina display that’s 250% brighter outdoors when your wrist is down and 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch. With this smartwatch, you can receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts all from your wrist. And then there’s the health monitoring: You can measure your blood oxygen levels via a new sensor and app, as well as check your heart rhythm via the ECG app. There’s Apple Watch’s activity ring system (your own little robot personal trainer), which encourages you to stand more often, walk more, and be more active. And, of course, it can monitor things like your steps, calorie intake, and a ton more, and it has amazing accuracy, thanks to its GPS technology. This is one of the best smartwatches money can buy, and right now, you can take advantage of a rare Apple discount and save $50!

More smartwatch deals

Not sure if you need all the features of an Apple Watch? Not much of a hiker? No problem. We have you covered with our roundup of the best smartwatch deals below.

