Apple Watch Series 3 back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

It’s easy to think that you need the latest technology every step of the way but did you know the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a highly respectable smartwatch in its own right? Even better, Amazon has discounted the base 38mm variant of it to $169, down from $199, for a limited time only — its lowest-ever price. It might not be the latest technology any more but it remains a fantastic budget alternative for those keen to embrace the Apple Watch lifestyle.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $169, was $199:

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $199, was $229:

With a $30 price cut, the Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the best Apple Watch deals out there right now, with lots to love about it. The Apple Watch Series 3 offers plenty of the key features that you’ll see on newer versions of the fashionable smartwatch but at a discounted price. It has GPS tracking so you’ll always know where you’ve been and how far you’ve traveled, along with an optical heart sensor so you can see how your heart is performing during your runs and other workouts. It’s swim-proof, too, so you won’t have to worry about getting it wet while you exercise.

Thanks to WatchOS, the Apple Watch Series 3 automatically tracks the majority of your workouts, meaning you don’t have to worry about setting up your device before you exercise. That makes it ideal for those who regularly work out and want to see the differences it makes to them. That’s further reinforced by WatchOS’s Activity rings, which show you how active you’ve been through the day, from how many steps you’ve taken to how often you’ve made sure to stand up. It also shows you how many calories you’ve burned. It’s a surprisingly addictive way of keeping you motivated every day.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is also very stylish with a Retina display that looks good and easily swappable watch straps so you can have a different look for every occasion. Whether you’re in a business meeting or hiking up a mountain, you can be sure that this will look good on your wrist.

Substantially cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 5, the only significant thing you’ll miss out on is that the Apple Watch Series 3 doesn’t have an always-on display, and it’s not quite as speedy. At just $169 for the 38mm variant and $199 for the 42mm variant however, it’s worth the minor performance hit. You can snap up either model at Amazon right now, saving you $30 on the usual price.

