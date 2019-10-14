The Apple Watch Series 4 is a great pick if you are buying your first smartwatch. It offers features similar to the latest Apple Watch at a more affordable price. You can even get yourself the cellular model for $159 less on Amazon during Columbus Day weekend. Jump on this sweet Apple Watch deal to get one of the best smartwatches today at its best price.

Usually $529, the 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and cellular smartwatch is down to $370 on Amazon today. Get another $50 outright discount when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. This incredible Apple Watch deal will attract other buyers, so hurry and place your order now while stock is on hand.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the few products that received five out of five stars from Digital Trends. Even the Apple Watch Series 5 fell half a star short, simply because its predecessor is significantly more innovative. If you are not particular about getting the latest Apple release, the Series 4 is still an amazing choice.

With the release of the new WatchOS 6, the Apple Watch Series 4 gains more features. Its already-awesome fitness tracking capability gets some major changes. This update includes the Activity Trends feature where data collected from the Apple Watch is displayed on your iPhone for easier progress tracking. Other notable additions include a dedicated App Store for the Apple Watch, the Noise app, a Cycle tracking app, new watch faces, and enhanced Siri functionality.

When you grab this Apple Watch deal, you get a cellular smartwatch that can replace your iPhone for some time. It connects to your service provider for a fee so you can receive calls and messages straight to your wrist. You also get to use a set amount of data with the Series 4. This allows streaming of your favorite music and audiobooks or the use of your go-to online messaging apps. With this wearable, you can leave your phone when you go on your outdoor runs and still stay connected.

Last year’s Apple Watch is still worth the investment. This model is expected to receive software updates for up to two more years. It is also built tough and can last for years when treated just like any other expensive watch. Save on this incredible cellular smartwatch when you order from Amazon now. You can get the 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 in silver and aluminum case and white sport band at its lowest price of $370 but only if you act fast.

