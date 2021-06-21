  1. Deals
Amazon is practically giving away the Apple Watch Series 6 for Prime Day

Shoppers look forward to Prime Day deals every year to take advantage of discounts on premium products such as Apple’s devices. This year’s Prime Day Apple deals, which include Prime Day iPhone deals, Prime Day iPad deals, and Prime Day MacBook deals, also cover Prime Day Apple Watch deals, which are always in high demand. If you’ve been waiting for a good chance to buy the latest version of the wearable device, now would be a good time with Amazon’s $[discount] for the 40mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 6, bringing its price down to $329 from its original price of $399.

The Apple Watch Series 6, which is the top choice among Digital Trends’ best smartwatches, is powered by Apple’s new S6 processor and is a step-up from the Apple Watch SE because of the inclusion of an electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, and an always-on screen that looks gorgeous on your wrist. The wearable device’s comprehensive fitness features include Activity Rings that show your progress in achieving your daily goals, a sleep tracker, a heart rate sensor, and prebuilt workout plans for activities such as swimming, cycling, and yoga.

When comparing the Apple Watch Series 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, its closest competitor, Apple’s wearable device is more accurate in its health-monitoring features and offers longer battery life and faster charging. The Apple Watch Series 6 is also powered by Apple’s WatchOS 7, which enables easier customization and sharing of watch faces, adds handwashing tracking to make sure you’re doing it properly, and cycling directions that you can adjust to create your perfect route.

If you want to finally jump on to the wearable device bandwagon, or if you’re planning to give a smartwatch as a gift, the Apple Watch Series 6 is highly recommended. Amazon is making your choice easier with its $70 discount for the 40mm, GPS version of the smartwatch this Prime Day, lowering the wearable device’s price to $329  from its original price of $399. Stocks may not last long though, so even if there’s still time before Prime Day ends, you shouldn’t delay clicking that Buy Now button if you want the Apple Watch Series 6 on your wrist as soon as possible.

More Prime Day smartwatch deals

Looking for a different model? You’re in luck — there are plenty of other Prime Day smartwatch deals happening right now. We’ve rounded up some of the best below.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$149 $180
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3

$200 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, White/Rose Gold

$283 $350
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm, Bluetooth)

$300 $600
Rock the first-ever titanium Galaxy watch, with fitness tracking and watch features combined. It's got Wi-Fi, a cool rotating bezel, and decent battery life, too.
Buy at Samsung

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil
