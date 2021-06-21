Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Shoppers look forward to Prime Day deals every year to take advantage of discounts on premium products such as Apple’s devices. This year’s Prime Day Apple deals, which include Prime Day iPhone deals, Prime Day iPad deals, and Prime Day MacBook deals, also cover Prime Day Apple Watch deals, which are always in high demand. If you’ve been waiting for a good chance to buy the latest version of the wearable device, now would be a good time with Amazon’s $[discount] for the 40mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 6, bringing its price down to $329 from its original price of $399.

The Apple Watch Series 6, which is the top choice among Digital Trends’ best smartwatches, is powered by Apple’s new S6 processor and is a step-up from the Apple Watch SE because of the inclusion of an electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, and an always-on screen that looks gorgeous on your wrist. The wearable device’s comprehensive fitness features include Activity Rings that show your progress in achieving your daily goals, a sleep tracker, a heart rate sensor, and prebuilt workout plans for activities such as swimming, cycling, and yoga.

When comparing the Apple Watch Series 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, its closest competitor, Apple’s wearable device is more accurate in its health-monitoring features and offers longer battery life and faster charging. The Apple Watch Series 6 is also powered by Apple’s WatchOS 7, which enables easier customization and sharing of watch faces, adds handwashing tracking to make sure you’re doing it properly, and cycling directions that you can adjust to create your perfect route.

If you want to finally jump on to the wearable device bandwagon, or if you’re planning to give a smartwatch as a gift, the Apple Watch Series 6 is highly recommended. Amazon is making your choice easier with its $70 discount for the 40mm, GPS version of the smartwatch this Prime Day, lowering the wearable device’s price to $329 from its original price of $399. Stocks may not last long though, so even if there’s still time before Prime Day ends, you shouldn’t delay clicking that Buy Now button if you want the Apple Watch Series 6 on your wrist as soon as possible.

