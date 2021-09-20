  1. Deals
You won’t want to miss this incredible Apple Watch Series 6 deal

By
Apple watch 6 in pocket.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Now is the ideal time to buy an Apple Watch Series 6 with the smartwatch down to just $329 at Amazon right now. Normally priced at $399, you save $70 on the usual price so there are big savings to be enjoyed here. The smartwatch is still one of the best out there even now that the Apple Watch Series 7 has been announced. You won’t want to miss out.

We called the Apple Watch Series 6 the “best, most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy” in our Apple Watch Series 6 review for good reason. While it’s not the latest of smartwatches any more, it’s still one of the best smartwatches out there, especially for Apple users. That’s because everything about it oozes class. It has the usual features you’d expect from a smartwatch such as the ability to receive notifications to your wrist, GPS for tracking your workouts and walks, and the convenience that comes from being able to take calls on your wrist, but it does so much more.

That includes being able to measure your blood oxygen levels via a new sensor and app, as well as check your heart rhythm via the ECG app. An Always-On Retina display means it looks gorgeous, too, and it’s 2.5 times brighter  outdoors when your wrist is down. Significantly faster than previous Apple Watch models, it keeps up with your busy lifestyle, meaning it’s just as easy to use when tracking your workouts whether you’re running, cycling, or even swimming. In the evenings, it’ll look great, fitting into your relaxation aesthetic perfectly.

Normally priced at $399, the Apple Watch Series 6 is down to just $329 right now at Amazon. With $70 off the usual price, this is a fantastic time to treat yourself to a high quality smartwatch for less. Snap it up now so you don’t miss out.

