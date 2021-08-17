With their increasing functionality and improving design, it might be time for you to take advantage of smartwatch deals. However, if you don’t know where to start, you’ll want to consider browsing Apple Watch deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals first, as they’re two of the most popular brands in the wearable device sector.

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on smartwatches, has slashed the prices of the Samsung Galaxy Watch and the Apple Watch Series 6. The 42mm, LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch is available at $65 off, bringing its price down to $235 from its original price of $300, while the price of the 40mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 6 is reduced by $74, lowering it to $325 from its original price of $399.

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm, LTE) – $235, was $300

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is the predecessor of the current-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 — yes, Samsung skipped a number. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches as the recommended option for Android smartphone owners, the Samsung Galaxy Watch remains a viable option for those who looking for a wearable device, especially since it’s more affordable.

The unique and very helpful rotating bezel found in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 originated in the Samsung Galaxy Watch, which can last a few days on a single charge. The device excels in its fitness tracking features as it can detect the activity you’re doing, it can monitor your sleep and stress, and it comes with a built-in heart rate sensor. All these information is stored in the Samsung Health app.

It’s not the latest version of Samsung’s line of smartwatches, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch is still a capable device. With Amazon’s $65 discount for the 42mm, LTE version, it’s an attractive option for those who are looking to buy their first smartwatch, and for those who have a tight budget. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch through this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) – $325, was $399

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a great budget option, but if you don’t mind shelling out for the latest in smartwatch technology, you should go for the Apple Watch Series 6. It’s the top choice in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches, partly because of its inclusion of an electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, for health monitoring purposes, as well as its beautiful always-on screen.

For fitness junkies, the Apple Watch Series 6 is also capable of tracking your physical activity in a feature known as Activity Rings, and recording information such as calories burned. The smartwatch’s software is dependable, and it’s set to become even more fun with the upcoming launch of WatchOS 8.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is at the top of its class, so if you can buy it with a discount, you wouldn’t want to pass on the opportunity. Here’s your chance to get the smartwatch without paying full price, as Amazon is selling the 40mm, GPS version at $74 off, bringing its price down to $325 from its original price of $399. It’s unclear how long stocks will be available, so if you’re already looking forward to seeing the Apple Watch Series 6 on your wrist, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch Series 6 are both solid options if you want to buy a new smartwatch, especially with Amazon’s discounts for them. However, there are more offers out there for other models, and not just from Amazon. We’ve rounded up some of the best smartwatch deals that you can shop right now, if you want to look around.

