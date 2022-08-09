Let in some sunshine with the Aqara Smart Curtain Driver

Over the last decade, smart home technology has been revolutionizing almost every aspect of our daily lives, from indoor climate control to home security. Some of these smart home devices have become almost essential for many, while others are simple conveniences that improve our quality of life in small but subtle ways. The Aqara Smart Curtain Driver falls into the latter category, allowing you to let the light in (or keep it out) without even having to get up off the couch. If you use coupon code CURTAINDT at checkout, then it’s on sale right now for $90 — down 10% from its usual price of $100 — and if you’re the type who likes to live in the lap of luxury, then here’s what you need to know about the Aqara Smart Curtain Driver and why it’s perfect for a 21st century smart home.

Why you should buy the Aqara Smart Curtain Driver

The Aqara Smart Curtain Driver E1 is a more cost-effective alternative to the best smart blinds, which, while convenient, do not come cheap. In contrast, the Aqara Curtain Driver E1 works with your existing curtains and mounting system. The Aqara Smart Curtain Driver comes in two versions: one that works with rods, which is compatible with most curtains, and one that’s designed for use with U- and I-rail curtain systems.

The Aqara Smart Curtain Driver connects with the Aqara Zigbee 3.0 Hub to integrate seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and IFTTT smart home protocols. That allows you to add the Aqara Curtain Driver to your existing smart home ecosystem for easy remote control from the Aqara Home app or simple voice commands. However, the curtain driver’s built-in light sensor makes it so that you don’t have to give it commands at all if you don’t want to — you can simply set up your driver(s) to automatically open or shut the curtains depending on current brightness levels.

The Aqara Smart Curtain Driver E1 is a good choice for heavy curtains, too, as the internal motor supports a maximum weight of 26.4 pounds (or 12 kilograms). The internal 6,000mAh battery also allows the curtain driver to run for as long as one year before needing a recharge. Alternatively, you can keep it permanently powered via USB-C if that works with your setup. Installation is easy with no tools required, as well.

Right now, you can score the Aqara Smart Curtain Driver for as low as $90, giving you a nice $10 (10%) savings off its normal price of $100. Just don’t forget to use coupon code CURTAINDT at checkout to get that great deal — valid until August 11th. Note that each Aqara Smart Curtain Driver supports a single curtain panel.

