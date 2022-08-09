 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Let in some sunshine with the Aqara Smart Curtain Driver

Lucas Coll
By
Two Aqara Smart Curtain Drivers installed.

Over the last decade, smart home technology has been revolutionizing almost every aspect of our daily lives, from indoor climate control to home security. Some of these smart home devices have become almost essential for many, while others are simple conveniences that improve our quality of life in small but subtle ways. The Aqara Smart Curtain Driver falls into the latter category, allowing you to let the light in (or keep it out) without even having to get up off the couch. If you use coupon code CURTAINDT at checkout, then it’s on sale right now for $90 — down 10% from its usual price of $100 — and if you’re the type who likes to live in the lap of luxury, then here’s what you need to know about the Aqara Smart Curtain Driver and why it’s perfect for a 21st century smart home.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Aqara Smart Curtain Driver

The Aqara Smart Curtain Driver E1 is a more cost-effective alternative to the best smart blinds, which, while convenient, do not come cheap. In contrast, the Aqara Curtain Driver E1 works with your existing curtains and mounting system. The Aqara Smart Curtain Driver comes in two versions: one that works with rods, which is compatible with most curtains, and one that’s designed for use with U- and I-rail curtain systems.

The Aqara Smart Curtain Driver connects with the Aqara Zigbee 3.0 Hub to integrate seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and IFTTT smart home protocols. That allows you to add the Aqara Curtain Driver to your existing smart home ecosystem for easy remote control from the Aqara Home app or simple voice commands. However, the curtain driver’s built-in light sensor makes it so that you don’t have to give it commands at all if you don’t want to — you can simply set up your driver(s) to automatically open or shut the curtains depending on current brightness levels.

The Aqara Smart Curtain Driver E1 is a good choice for heavy curtains, too, as the internal motor supports a maximum weight of 26.4 pounds (or 12 kilograms). The internal 6,000mAh battery also allows the curtain driver to run for as long as one year before needing a recharge. Alternatively, you can keep it permanently powered via USB-C if that works with your setup. Installation is easy with no tools required, as well.

Right now, you can score the Aqara Smart Curtain Driver for as low as $90, giving you a nice $10 (10%) savings off its normal price of $100. Just don’t forget to use coupon code CURTAINDT at checkout to get that great deal — valid until August 11th. Note that each Aqara Smart Curtain Driver supports a single curtain panel.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Best Sonos Deals: Save on the Sonos Move and Sonos Roam

The Sonos Move in an outdoor setting.

Best LG TV Deals for August 2022

lg tv announced at ces 2021 oled qned 4k 8k what to know mini led lineup

Best soundbar deals for August 2022

Samsung-HW-Q950A.

Best 8K TV deals for August 2022

2021 Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

The latest iOS 16 beta just added back one of my favorite features

Battery percentage on iPhone 12.

A more powerful Mac Mini is in the works, and could be coming soon

Apple Mac Mini

Another ‘amazing’ foldable may get announced a day after the Z Fold 4

Xiaomi MI MIX FOLD

Nvidia just lost a billion dollars in gaming business as AMD continues to thrive

An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.

All the free characters in MultiVersus right now

A large group of DC and Warner Bros characters stand together in MultiVersus.

Street Fighter 6: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Chun-Li and Ryu fight in Street Fighter 6.

Lenovo teams up with AMD and Nvidia to release two new workstations

A designer sits by a desk as she works on a project with the Lenovo ThinkPad 15v next to her.

Have you listened to Forever 1? Here are the Girls’ Generation songs you need to hear next

The K-pop group Girls' Generation.