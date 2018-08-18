Digital Trends
Deals

Relive the glory days of arcade games with hot deals on Arcade1Up cabinets

Lucas Coll
By

Gaming has come a long way, but sometimes you just get a sudden itch to jump back into those old arcade classics – Street Fighter II, Rampage, Galaga, Gauntlet, the list goes on. Unfortunately, arcades seem to have gone the way of the dinosaur in America, and arcade machines (particularly older ones) are becoming a rare sight these days.

Of course, you could always just fire up an emulator like MAME, and even basic Android devices are powerful enough to emulate the 8- and 16-bit titles of days gone by. But let’s face it: There’s only one proper way to play arcade games, and that’s at a wooden cabinet with a joystick in your grip and your fingers hovering over the buttons. If you’re looking for a way to enjoy those classic games the right way, then the new machines from Arcade1Up should be right up your alley – and they’re surprisingly affordable, too.

Arcade1Up arcade cabinetsThe Arcade1Up machines aren’t full-sized cabinets, standing just under four feet tall or about three-quarters of the size of the originals. But unless you’re ready to shell out thousands of dollars for the genuine article (or spend a bunch of money, time, and effort to build your own MAME cabinet), they’re by far the best way to bring the arcade right into your home.

There are five different models of Arcade1Up cabinets currently offered for pre-order (the Final Fight machine is curiously unavailable as of now), and they all feature official old-school artwork you’ll likely remember from the original machines. These cabinet designs highlight specific titles, but each one actually comes loaded with a handful of games:

  • Street Fighter II machine: This model is designed to look like the original 1992 Street Fighter II cabinet and includes Street Fighter II Champion Edition, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, and Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers.
  • Galaga machine: The Galaga Arcade1Up machine features artwork from the original 1981 cabinet, plus the original 1979 shoot-’em-up title Galaxian and Galaga, its famous sequel.
  • Centipede machine: This cabinet has the licensed artwork from Centipede as well as the game, plus Millipede, Missile Command, and Crystal Castles.
  • Rampage machine: The Rampage cabinet comes loaded with its titular smash-’em-up game along with the classics Gauntlet, Joust, and Defender.
  • Asteroids machine: Last but not least is the Asteroids machine, which boasts the awesome artwork from its 1979 Atari namesake plus Tempest, Major Havoc, and Lunar Lander.

Along with the great licensed artwork and traditional cabinet design, the Arcade1Up machines feature authentic joysticks, buttons, and trackballs (controls vary by cabinet depending on which games are loaded onto it) and a 17-inch LCD monitor. Since they stand shorter than the original cabinets, you will likely want a stool or riser – Arcade1Up has some made specifically for these cabinets – to play more comfortably.

The retail price of each Arcade1Up cabinet is $400, which is already surprisingly affordable for an arcade machine (even ones that are smaller than the real thing). If you pre-order now, however, you can score each for just $300, saving $100 off the MSRP. Several retailers are taking pre-orders but your best bet is probably Walmart thanks to that sweet free two-day shipping. The Arcade1Up cabinets ship on September 25, so be sure to secure yours now to save some cash — and get ready to enjoy these games the way they were meant to be played.

Looking for more great stuff? Find gaming deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for August 2018
Up Next

The best washing machines of 2018
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best snes emulators emulator featured image
Gaming

Want to play SNES classics on your PC? These emulators make it easy

Emulation can be a tricky subject to nail, especially when you don't know where to begin, but you can explore your favorite Super Nintendo classics from the comfort of your home with our guide to the best SNES emulators currently available.
Posted By Brittany Vincent
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our 10 favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
TP-Link Smart Plug
Deals

TP-Link smart plugs are on sale for just $16 on Amazon right now

Did you know there is a way to make just about any plug-in device a smart device? It's called a TP-Link smart plug, and for a limited time, you can pick one up for just $16 on Amazon and Walmart.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon products fathers day sale fire tv stick with ultra hd and alexa voice remote
Deals

Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for August 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level so you can enjoy all of your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including some discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as a few bundles that feature Nintendo's creative Labo kits.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals
Deals

The time is right to take advantage of these Apple Watch deals for August 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Dominate your dorm with the hottest back-to-school tech

Posted By Hanif Jackson
anker powercore 13000 portable power bank deal
Deals

Smartphone out of juice? Get this Anker power bank for half its normal price

Smartphones are great -- right up until they run out of battery. If you're in need of a little extra juice on the go, you can pick up an Anker PowerCore 1300mAH for almost 50 percent off.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best laptop deals
Deals

For work or for play, these are the 5 best laptop deals for college students

Whether you're getting ready for a new school year, shopping for a special student, or just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the five best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to an on-the-go gaming…
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Check out the best iPad deals for August 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
transfer photos iphone mac pc macbook
Deals

Score some Mac hardware on the cheap during Best Buy’s Apple sale

If you're in the mood for some Cupertino gear but don't want to wait until Black Friday, then you're in luck: Best Buy is slashing prices during its limited-time Apple sale. Find deals that can save you as much as $300 on everything from…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

Save hundreds with the best MacBook deals for August 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Beats Solo3 Wireless
Deals

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are on sale from Walmart for $150 off

If you've been eyeballing a pair of Beats headphones and trying to sniff out a deal, then you're in luck. Walmart just slashed the price of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones to just $150, bringing it down to about half of its retail cost.
Posted By Lucas Coll