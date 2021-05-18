Are Memorial Day sales worth it? What you need to know

Memorial Day sales are attracting a great deal of attention. Memorial Day 2021 is on Monday, May 31, but the sales will start Friday, May 28 or even earlier. A combination of factors may make this year’s Memorial Day sales the biggest ever. As is always the case during major sales there will be good deals, great deals, and some deals you’re better off skipping. Navigating the good and not-so-good can get overwhelming, but Digital Trends monitors sales and will help you find the best bargains while avoiding the duds.

What are the best deals in Memorial Day sales?

Memorial Day sales traditionally focus on all things for the home and this year the focus will rack up a few notches due to an ongoing surge of pandemic-related home goods sales that began last summer. In normal times mattresses go on sale for the lowest prices of the year during Memorial Day sales. This year’s emphasis on staying resting and staying healthy has prompted many people to shop for mattress upgrades. The demand remains high and prices may not be any lower this year than the mattress deals during Memorial Day sales.

That same pattern applies to major home appliances such as refrigerators and washer and dryer sets and smaller appliances like Instant Pots and air fryers. People who no longer stop at Starbucks on the way to work are investing in Keurig and Nespresso single-serve coffee machines. The massive uptick in numbers of people working from home has boosted sales of new laptops and tablets, office chairs, and sit/stand desks. In the second wave of COVID-related shortages in 2020, about the same time that we could finally buy toilet paper again, home exercise equipment inventories sold out due to closing gyms.

Where are the best Memorial Day sales?

You’ll find Memorial Day sales and deals at range of large retailers but you can also target your search to outlets that specialize year around. For 4K TVs, for example, start with Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. Look for the best deals on appliances at Lowe’s, The Hope Depot, and also Best Buy. Furniture? Don’t miss out on Wayfair’s massive yet easily searchable inventory. You have lots of choices for great deals on mattresses including Casper, DreamCloud, Nectar, Tuft and Needle, and many more. Shop first at Dick’s Sporting Goods and REI for outdoor and sports sales.

Should you buy during Memorial Day sales?

Don’t hesitate to shop for deals during the Memorial Day sales. As always you will do best if you start with a prioritized list of products you need or want to buy, preferably with budget ranges for each.

It can be hard to resist countdown sales, limited quantity or closeout sales, and quantity or bundle discounts, but if you keep your mind set on your goals you’ll stand a better chance of resisting the budget-twisting impulse purchases that retailers work hard to promote.

