If you’re looking for a new home security system, we’ve got the perfect Arlo Black Friday deal for you. Right now, you can save $140 off the fantastic Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera – 3 Pack home security bundle at Walmart. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday deals out there at the moment.

Arlo Black Friday Deal: Cheapest price today

Easily one of the best home security cameras, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera – 3 Pack is everything you need to keep your home secure and under observation even when you’re not at home. It offers everything you need right down to night vision and two-way audio for talking to visitors.

Each Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera offers full 1080p HD video so you get a clearer picture whether it’s day or night. It connects directly to Wi-Fi so there’s no need for extra cables or equipment. Weather resistant and able to use color night vision to give you a clear view of your property at all times of day, it’s super useful for giving you peace of mind. A wide viewing angle of 130 degrees means you can cover plenty of ground with these three cameras, too. For those times you are concerned, you can trigger a siren or integrated spotlight to ward intruders off via the Arlo app. It’s also possible to talk to visitors via the two-way audio system that’s available through the app. At all times, you’ll receive notifications as and when the cameras spot someone or a vehicle.

Other features include Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings support. There’s 6 months of battery life, too, so you won’t have to worry about running out of power any time soon.

Normally priced at $340, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera — 3 Pack is down to just $199 at Walmart, saving you $140 off the usual price. This is the ideal opportunity to make your home more secure for far less than usual. Grab the pack now while stock lasts.

Looking for something a little different? We have all the other Black Friday home security camera deals neatly rounded up, too

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations