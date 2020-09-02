Arlo, Blink, and Ring home security cameras discounted for Labor Day

A robust home security system is especially important nowadays since we’re getting most of our stuff delivered at our doorstep. Thankfully, Labor Day sales are already in full swing so cheap home security camera deals are aplenty. Get the Arlo Pro 2, Blink XT, and Ring Floodlight Cam at Best Buy today for as cheap as $135.

Blink XT2 (2-Camera Bundle) — $135, was $180

Need an inexpensive security camera that works both indoors and outdoors? The fully wireless Blink XT2 would be a great option. With a wealth of security features that are surprising for its relatively low cost, this camera is worth every penny. It records in 1080p, is very easy to set up and use, and includes Live View, motion-activated recording, and two-way talk. The Blink XT2 camera comes with the Blink Sync Module, a device that lets it connect to and communicate with your home Wi-Fi network. Setting it up is as simple as scanning a QR code and letting the mobile app do all the work for you. Once everything’s good and working, you’d be able to enjoy a 110-degree field of view. While its footage is not as crisp as Arlo’s cameras, it’s still pretty good and works well even at night. The mobile app lets you set the length of recordings and customize activity zones, motion sensitivity, and video quality. You can even schedule times for when motion detection is activated. Best of all, cloud storage is free but limited, just two hours max with clip lengths of 60 seconds. This means you’d have to regularly delete recordings. Finally, the Blink XT2 works with any Alexa device so you can view the Live Feed on other compatible smart home devices. Get the Blink XT2 two-camera bundle today for just $135 instead of $180.

Ring Floodlight Cam — $210, was $250

For enhanced home surveillance, the Ring Floodlight Cam’s video camera and motion-activated outdoor light combo is what you need. Its 1080p camera rotates 140 degrees horizontally and 78 degrees vertically, giving you an unprecedented view of your home and eliminates the need for more camera units. The pair of integrated 3K Kelvin motion-activated LED lights contains sensors that know the difference between people and objects. Whenever a motion is detected, the camera starts recording and sends you an email alert. The Ring Floodlight Cam also features two-way audio so you can talk with whoever’s at the door. Its mobile app brings home security access to the next level. It allows you to define customized motion zones and it works with any Amazon Echo smart speaker or smart display so you can view the real-time video feed in other areas in your home. Get the Ring Floodlight Cam today for $210 instead of $250 at Best Buy.

Arlo Pro 2 (4-Camera Bundle) — $400, was $450

Need a smart home security camera system with the absolute best set of features? While the Arlo Pro 2 certainly isn’t cheap, there are plenty of reasons to consider splurging on it, despite its premium price tag. For starters, this fully weatherproof camera works both wired and wirelessly. The footage it captures has a resolution of 1080p and features 8x optical zoom. You’d be able to see even the minutest of details, which is essential in the event of theft or trespassing. Not that you’d have any problems avoiding them. With motion detection, sound detection, night vision, two-way audio which are all manageable using the Arlo mobile app, you’d be able to monitor your home even when you’re away. The cameras are controlled by a base station that comes with a 100-plus decibel siren which is roughly as loud as a smoke alarm. It’s outfitted with two USB ports for connecting external hard drives for local backups. Security footage is also archived in the cloud and is free for the first seven days, after which you can opt for either the 30-day Premiere or 60-day Elite plan for $100 and $149 per year, respectively. Finally, you also get geofencing and scheduling, glare reduction, and voice assistant support (Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and If This Than That) so you can view the camera live feed on any compatible smart home device. Get the 4-camera bundle of the Arlo Pro 2 today for $400 instead of $450 at Best Buy.

